ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow down 211 points on losses in shares of Salesforce.com Inc., Home Depot

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eGOB7ZO00
By Marketwatch
DOW UPDATE

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 211 points lower (-0.6%), as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Home Depot (HD) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have dropped $4.60, or 2.2%, while those of Home Depot have fallen $6.14, or 1.7%, combining for an approximately 71-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are 3M (MMM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.21% to $856.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.23% to 13,548.07 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.68% to 34,079.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $386.51 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow drops 466 points on losses for Amgen Inc., Microsoft shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Thursday afternoon with shares of Amgen Inc. and Microsoft seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 466 points (1.3%) lower. Amgen Inc.'s shares are off $8.28 (3.5%) while those of Microsoft have dropped $8.55 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 111-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are 3M (MMM) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Home Depot (HD) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#3m#Marketwatch Dow#Salesforce Com Inc#Walgreens Boots#Wba#6 59 Point#Automated Insights#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Nike, Microsoft share gains lead Dow's 281-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Wednesday morning with shares of Nike and Microsoft seeing positive momentum for the blue-chip average. The Dow. was most recently trading 281 points, or 0.8%, higher, as shares of Nike. NKE,. +1.90%. and Microsoft. MSFT,. +2.18%. are contributing to the index's intraday rally....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Boeing, Chevron share gains contribute to Dow's 100-point jump

Shares of Boeing and Chevron are trading higher Monday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Boeing. are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. +0.00%. was most recently trading 107 points (0.3%) higher. Boeing's shares have gained $4.77 (2.3%) while...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Walgreens Boots, Chevron share losses lead Dow's nearly 300-point fall

Shares of Walgreens Boots and Chevron are trading lower Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Walgreens Boots. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -0.49%. was most recently trading 292 points lower (-0.8%). Walgreens Boots's shares have dropped...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Amgen Inc., JPMorgan Chase share gains lead Dow's 211-point climb

Behind positive momentum for shares of Amgen Inc. and JPMorgan Chase, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday morning. The Dow. is trading 211 points, or 0.6%, higher, as shares of Amgen Inc. AMGN,. +7.82%. and JPMorgan Chase. JPM,. +1.88%. are contributing about one third of the blue-chip gauge's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco, 3M share losses contribute to Dow's 188-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Monday morning with shares of Cisco and 3M seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of Cisco (CSCO) and 3M (MMM) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 188 points lower (-0.5%). Cisco's shares are off $1.12 (2.1%) while those of 3M have declined $3.10 (1.9%), combining for an approximately 28-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Chevron (CVX) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

What the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine means for markets

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are set to meet in the week ahead if an invasion doesn’t occur beforehand.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

Dow up 280 points as stocks open higher

U.S. stock indexes kicked off higher Wednesday as investors pored over a fresh batch of corporate quarterly results. Investors are also awaiting an inflation report for Januarythat will be released on Thursday morning.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

98K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy