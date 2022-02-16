Dow down 211 points on losses in shares of Salesforce.com Inc., Home Depot

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 211 points lower (-0.6%), as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Home Depot (HD) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have dropped $4.60, or 2.2%, while those of Home Depot have fallen $6.14, or 1.7%, combining for an approximately 71-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are 3M (MMM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.