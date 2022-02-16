ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

At MSNBC, ratings have dropped almost 30% for Rachel Maddow’s replacements

By Charles Passy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310oku_0eGOB5nw00
Rachel Maddow has taken a leave from her 9 p.m. MSNBC show to pursue other projects. By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC
THE MARGIN

What’s a star talent worth to a cable news network? In the case of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, a hefty share of viewers.

The network’s ratings with the all-important 25-54 age group have taken nearly a 30% hit since Maddow , the host of the network’s marquee 9 p.m. ET program, has gone on hiatus to work on a variety of projects, including a movie. Ali Velshi and Alex Wagner have filled in for Maddow, and MSNBC has plans for others to step into the critical spot.

Maddow started her leave earlier in February and is expected to be gone for two months. News reports have suggested, however, that she may not permanently return to her eponymous 9 p.m. show.

MSNBC, which is part of the NBCUniversal conglomerate that is owned by Comcast (CMCSA) isn’t the only cable news network dealing with major changes. CNN (T) fired its longtime 9 p.m. host Chris Cuomo late last year — he was originally suspended because of his political ties to his embattled brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — and now the network has also parted ways with its president, Jeff Zucker, in a growing management scandal . CNN’s ratings took a hit as well following Chris Cuomo’s departure.

MSNBC and CNN were not immediately available for comment on this story.

The ratings downturns don’t come as a surprise to media watchers, who say that cable news has increasingly become a personality-driven business. That is, viewers aren’t tuning in just for the news — they tune in for a particular host’s take on the day’s events.

“There’s a human relationship that happens,” says Eric Schiffer, a Los Angeles-based media and marketing expert.

Schiffer adds that the tie between host and audience has only deepened during the pandemic, because so many of us have been living in increased isolation. The news anchors have, in effect, taken the place of friends.

Not that this is entirely new ground. Americans have long placed their faith in prominent television news people — think of the hold that CBS’ Walter Cronkite once had on the nation .

But that connection only deepened in the era of cable news, particularly after CNN started to face competition from other networks — namely, MSNBC and Fox News.

Robert Thompson, a media expert who is director of Syracuse University’s Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture, says Fox especially changed the game with such hosts as Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity, who became celebrities in their own right. (Fox Corp. (FOXA) and News Corp. (NWSA) parent company of MarketWatch publisher Dow Jones, share common ownership.)

Thompson adds that the loss of a star news talent, even for a short period, is devastating for a network in that the host is a daily presence. Contrast that to a hit sitcom, which airs but once a week — and even then might have only 26 new episodes a year.

Plus, star hosts give networks a “face,” one that can be leveraged to develop or promote other programming, Thompson notes. “They’re very, very important” to a network’s identity, he says.

Which is not to say it’s game over for a cable news network with the departure of a star.

Marc Berman, editor in chief of Programming Insider, a website that tracks the television and streaming industry, says the key for networks is not to look for a carbon-copy of a popular host, since no two talents are quite alike. Instead, networks should seek out fresh faces who bring their own skills and perspective, he says.

“It’s not, ‘Who’s like Rachel Maddow?’” Berman says. “It’s, ‘Who is trustworthy, has knowledge and has a good presence?’”

Comments / 256

Ex Democom
4d ago

It's not who hosts these shows. It's the ridiculousness and total uselessness of all this programming. These networks literally destroyed themselves with the Trump obsession. They have nothing. Sad.

Reply(20)
135
Mark Van
4d ago

Only 7 of 10 are watching. NO REALLY, they had 10, and now they have 7. Rachel’s mom and partner are 2, the other person is probably in the margin of error and not real.

Reply
53
Diane Templeton
3d ago

she is so bizarre and disgusting.......and I swear you can see her schnoz grow every time she opens her pie hole!!!💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩

Reply
17
Related
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
MarketWatch

A homeless man known as ‘Million Dollar’ was the mastermind behind a $500K Beverly Hills credit-card scam that stole goods from Fendi, Gucci, and others

A homeless man has been sentenced to four years in prison for being the mastermind behind an intricate Beverly Hills credit-card scam that stole over $500,000 of luxury bags, shoes and jewelry from posh shops like Gucci, Fendi, Chanel and Torneau. Trace Jevon Jones, 33 — who was known as...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Indy100

Rachel Maddow owns Trump Jr after he mocks her MSNBC hiatus

As usual, one of Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets has backfired magnificently. After posting about Rachel Maddow's hiatus from her MSNBC show, the anchor slammed the former president's son in an epic tweet. The host of The Rachel Maddow Show announced to her viewers on Monday that she will be...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Alex Wagner
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Ali Velshi
Person
Marc Berman
Person
Walter Cronkite
The Week

MSNBC reveals Brian Williams' replacement

MSNBC has officially selected a new 11 p.m. host after Brian Williams' departure from the network. MSNBC President Rashida Jones confirmed in an internal memo on Thursday that Stephanie Ruhle will be the new host of The 11th Hour, the show formerly anchored by Williams, per Mediaite. Ruhle currently anchors Stephanie Ruhle Reports at 9 a.m. ET, and has been with MSNBC since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Television News#Cnn
AdWeek

Neil Cavuto Hasn’t Appeared on Fox News Since Jan. 10

One of Fox News’ longest-tenured personalities has been off the air for an entire month, and the network hasn’t said why. Neil Cavuto, who hosts shows on Fox News and Fox Business, was last seen on his weekday 4 p.m. Fox News show, Your World with Neil Cavuto exactly one month ago today, on Jan. 10.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Rachel Maddow on hiatus leaves MSNBC 'lost at sea,' critics say

Rachel Maddow has been in a league of her own as MSNBC's biggest star, whose viewership far exceeds any of her colleagues. Monday marks the beginning of her hiatus from primetime as she pursues various projects including podcasts and even a film collaboration with Ben Stiller and Lorne Michaels, telling viewers last week she will return in April but will make occasional appearances on MSNBC, including for the network's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address in March.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Axios

Inside MSNBC's big shakeup

When Axios broke the news Wednesday night that MSNBC was extending "Morning Joe" by an hour and replacing Brian Williams at the 11pm ET hour with Stephanie Ruhle, even top producers were caught off guard. Network executives weren't planning to announce lineup changes for another few weeks in February. Negotiations...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Ana Navarro: 'I thought Chris Cuomo was my friend'

CNN commentator Ana Navarro called out disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former CNN host Chris Cuomo while appearing as a guest co-host on ABC’s "The View." On Tuesday, the women hosts discussed the recent rumors suggesting that Andrew Cuomo was eyeing a run for New York Attorney General against Letitia James. James, a fellow Democrat who published the detailed report that detailed several women’s sexual misconduct accusations against the former governor.
POLITICS
Ok Magazine

Don Lemon Slams Former Friend Chris Cuomo In Heated CNN Meeting Following Jeff Zucker's Resignation

Don Lemon shared how he really feels about former pal Chris Cuomo during a private CNN meeting earlier this week. Following the resignation of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, network staff at the New York offices met with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to discuss the situation. As OK! reported, Zucker announced he would be stepping down from the network last week after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with colleague and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Bromance over? Don Lemon slams former CNN bestie Chris Cuomo for breaking ‘journalistic standards’

The years-long bromance between CNN’s Don Lemon and former colleague Chris Cuomo is in trouble. Lemon turned on his old network pal on Monday, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar fielded questions during an in-house town hall from disgruntled CNN staffers who are depressed and angry that CNN’s now-former boss, Jeff Zucker, was forced to step down last week.
CELEBRITIES
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

98K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy