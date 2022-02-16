ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Chi’: Showtime Adds Nia Jervier & Carolyn Michelle Smith To Season 5 As Recurring

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Showtime is expanding its cast for The Chi , with the addition of Nia Jervier ( Dear White People ) and Carolyn Michelle Smith ( House of Cards ) who will take on recurring roles for the series’ upcoming fifth season.

Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and executive produced by Common, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story about a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Jervier will play Tierra, the poised and polished god-niece of Douda (Curtiss Cook) whom he recruits for a rebranding effort. She knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to go after it, no matter the costs.

Smith will portray Deja, the new love interest for Shaad (Jason Weaver) who helps him level up in more ways than one.

They join additional cast members Michael V. Epps, Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr. Curtiss Cook and Luke James.

In addition to Waithe and Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa , Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, president of Hillman Grad Productions, and showrunner Justin Hillian serve as executive producers for season four. Produced entirely in its namesake city, The Chi is produced by 20th Television.

Jervier is best known for her role in Dear White People, where she portrayed the role of Kelsey Phillips for three seasons. She recently recurred on Waithe’s Twenties on, BET . Jervier has also worked with such Barry Jenkins, Tina Mabry and Justin Simien. Her additional credits include Stepsisters , which was also produced by Waithe.

Smith will recur in the upcoming second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll . She previously appeared in House of Cards and the Steve McQueen series Codes of Conduct. Additional credits include Law and Order, Luke Cage, How To Get Away With Murder and Colony.

Jervier is repped by Stride Management and A3 Artists Agency. Smith is repped by Buchwald.

