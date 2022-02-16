Schools Chancellor Banks thanks students, staff at P.S. 160

Students and staff at a Co-op City elementary school got a special visitor in the Bronx today.

Schools Chancellor David Banks stopped by P.S. 160 Walt Disney Magnet School to thank workers and students for their hard work and dedication during this school year. It was Banks' first tour of the magnet school and the school's first meeting with the city's newest top educator.

"Thank you for being here everyday," he said to the workers and students during his tour.

Banks' visit also marks the P.S. 160's 100th school day of the year. As part of the celebration, teachers and students demonstrated how they're commemorating Black History Month.

"We have our African American inventor's day," said one teacher. "Students were able to take a pause and thing about some every day that we use."

While Banks was chatting with students, he revealed learning something new during the visit.

"I found out today that something that I did not know," Banks added. "The ice cream scooper was invented by an African-American, I didn't know that until I got here today and until I saw it on display. And that's what I mean! There are so many things in part of our history that people just don't know we should be learning and growing each and every day."