ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Why Kiwis Are A Good Snack To Eat Before Bed

By Lauren Cahn
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As hard as it may be to wake up in the morning, it may be even harder to fall asleep at night — and scientists are trying to solve this problem. For instance, one 2017 study examined whether eating kiwi fruit just before bedtime might help the sleep-challenged to sleep better....

www.mashed.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

What to eat before bed if you want a good night’s sleep – and what to avoid

[This article was originally published in 2017.]Lavender on your pillow, avoiding all digital screens, meditation — there seem to be endless ways that promise a good night’s sleep.But according to sleep expert Sammy Margo, it could be as simple as eating the right foods before bed. Margo, author of The Good Sleep Guide, revealed that while certain foods can help us drift off, the wrong ones can keep us up.New research by Simba Sleep has revealed that over two thirds (69 per cent) of Brits feel sleep-deprived, and our love of spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol may hold the cause.About...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshtoast.com

People Who Drink This May Have A Lower Risk Of COVID-19 Infection

A new study found that people who consumed this drink had a slight protection against COVID-19 infection. Sadly, drinking alcohol is rarely associated with health benefits. One study, however, found that consuming red wine could provide certain protections against COVID-19. The study, published on the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, examined...
DRINKS
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwis#Fruit#Vitamin#Calories#Food Drink#Rdn#Ldn
shefinds

The Surprising Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags And Circles

Dark circles can be caused be a variety of factors— from natural aging to hereditary reasons to a diet lacking essential nutrients. If you have eye bags that feel noticeable and you’re wondering if you’re drinking anything that might be making them worse, we spoke with dermatologists who pointed out one type of drink you might want to consume less for the sake of your dark circles.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System

With peak cold and flu season upon us and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to do what you can to keep your immune system in prime condition. When your immune system is strong, you’re prepared to fight off illnesses that come your way. One of the best ways to protect your immune system is through a nutrient dense diet. But with as busy as life is for most people, you may feel overwhelmed when it comes to knowing what foods you should be eating regularly, especially if you want a stronger immune system.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is the Best Temperature for a Good Night's Sleep

If you've ever spent the night tossing and turning in a too-warm bedroom (or shivering in a frigid one), you know that temperature plays a pretty important role in getting a good night's sleep. After all, one of the first pieces of advice sleep experts typically recommend is to keep your room dark, quiet and ​cool.​
Mashed

Mashed

106K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy