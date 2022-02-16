The Ultimate Beginner Gym Workout Plan for Women

Starting a gym routine for the first time is daunting. Not only is the gym full of seemingly complicated, high-tech equipment, but it's also often packed with people that look like they know exactly what they're doing.

But for women wanting to start exercising at the gym, walking in with a plan is the best way to combat any nervousness, have the most positive experience and enjoy a safe and effective gym workout.

So before you head to the gym, check out this expert-built beginner workout routine for women. It has everything you need to get started: a flexible weekly schedule, beginner gym workouts for your whole body and feel-good recovery routines.

The Beginner Gym Workout Plan for Women

Whether for strength training or weight loss, using this women's beginner workout plan to guide your gym workouts and exercise schedule is a great way to keep yourself on track toward your fitness goals.

Set on a week-long schedule, this workout plan includes three strength training, one cardio and three rest or active recovery days.

You'll notice that no workout type is assigned to specific days of the week. It's not necessary to do a given workout on a specific day. To build consistent gym habits, it's important that your workout routine fit ​ your ​ needs, says California-based certified personal trainer and strength coach, Carolina Araujo, CPT . You can shift around your strength training , cardio and recovery days to fit your schedule and lifestyle.

If you need to move your workout routine around or miss a day, aim to get at least two to three full-body strength-training days per week and about 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio (walking, light jogging and easy hiking), per the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans .

Rules for Planning Your Gym Workout Routine

As a general guideline, avoid back-to-back strength training days over the first few weeks of training, Araujo says. Later, simply avoid training the same muscle groups two days in a row. So instead of scheduling two full-body strength training workouts in a row, you could do an upper-body workout one day and a lower-body workout the next.

Before your cardio and strength workouts, set aside time to run through a dynamic warm-up to reduce the risk of injury and help you move and feel your best. Upper-body activation and lower-body activation exercises will warm up your muscles, ensuring your body is moving properly during your training session.

Finish up your schedule with two to three days of rest or active recovery (which can count toward your cardio minutes for the week).

During your active recovery or rest days, include some sort of stretching or mobility work to keep your muscles healthy and injury-free (more on that below), says Sam Becourtney, DPT , a physical therapist at Bespoke Treatments in New York City.

Beginner Gym Cardio Workouts

As part of a balanced gym workout routine, aim to meet the minimum cardio exercise requirement to maintain a healthy heart. Get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio like brisk walking or hiking or 75 minutes of vigorous activity like jogging, running or high-intensity interval training (HIIT) a week.

High-intensity interval training is a great for strength building and weight loss, while elevating your heart rate, Araujo says. However, HIIT can also be taxing on your nervous system and joints, which is why you should limit HIIT to one or two days a week, per the American Council on Exercise (ACE).

Beginner Strength-Training Workouts for Women

Female novice and veteran lifters alike will agree that the weight room can be a male-dominated area. But try your best not to let that diminish your confidence in the gym — after all, you deserve to be there just as much as anyone else.

Familiarizing yourself with the equipment will help you feel more prepared in the gym. As a beginner, some of the most important pieces of strength-training equipment to know are free weights like dumbbells , kettlebells and medicine balls as well as cable machines and resistance bands .

In your first few months of a beginner workout routine, prioritize full-body or compound exercises over isolation exercises, Araujo says. Compound exercises work more than one muscle at once and tend to involve movement patterns that carry over to everyday life. (Think: squat, lunge, hinge, push, pull.)

By working muscles throughout your entire body, you'll also increase your heart rate more than doing isolation exercises that work a single muscle at once, according to the ACE . You can also combine upper-body and lower-body exercises in one workout to build full-body strength.

As you progress from a beginner to intermediate level, you can start using a barbell to increase the weight you're lifting. However, barbell exercises can be quite technical, and working with unfamiliar equipment can increase your risk of injury. The Mayo Clinic recommends professional supervision when learning barbell exercises.

Try This Full-Body Beginner's Workout for Women

Full of compound exercises, this dumbbell workout is a good place to begin, especially if weight loss is your goal, Araujo says. Start with comfortably challenging weights, focusing on your form. You can do this workout 2 to 3 times a week, adding resistance as you grow more comfortable with the moves.

Although you may see people squatting pretty low at the gym, it's not necessary right for beginners, Araujo says. With body-weight squats , only lower as far as is comfortable while keeping your chest up and weight in your heels.

You may be tempted to grab a heavy pair of weights, but that's not necessarily the best choice, Araujo says. Start with a pair of 5- or 10-pound dumbbells. To modify this exercise, she recommends doing it on the floor. This shortens the range of motion and makes it a little easier.

Mastering deadlift form can be tricky but is crucial, Araujo says. To make this move a little easier, practice a hip hinge instead. Basically, you do the same motion with no weights so that you can focus on building strength and improving the movement.

If holding a plank for 30 seconds feels too long, start with just 10 or 15. Then add on more time week after week. You can also bring your knees down to the ground, focusing on keeping your upper body in proper low-plank position.

"I like the chest-supported row for beginners, because it takes the pressure off the lower back, allowing you to focus on the upper back, which is what you're trying to work," Araujo says. She recommends beginners start with lighter weights (about 5 to 10 pounds).

Beginner Recovery Workouts

The time you spend recovering is just as important as the time you spend training. Giving yourself enough time to rest between gym workouts will help you stay free of injury and energized for the training sessions to come, Araujo says.

But even on your rest days, don't spend all your time on the couch, per the ACE . Aim to do at least some kind of physical activity, regardless of your gym schedule, Araujo says. And tailor that movement to the day of the plan.

Fundamentals of Recovery Training for Females

For instance, on your full rest days, avoid intense activities and prioritize ones that promote recovery. That includes stretching, mobility training and foam rolling, Araujo says. At the start, you should have more full rest than active recovery days throughout the week.

As you adapt to your beginner gym workout plan, though, you can start to include active recovery days in your weekly schedule, Becourtney says. These days may involve a hike, walk or bike ride, which can count toward your weekly cardio goals.

Bottom line: Your rest and active recovery days are yours to customize, depending on how your body is feeling. If Thursday's strength session leaves your lower body feeling sore, make Friday a rest day with a 20-minute foam rolling or stretching session with some mobility exercises for beginners .