ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Dior Book Celebrates Brigitte Niedermair’s Photography

By Lily Templeton
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AXY4_0eGOAX5A00

Click here to read the full article.

AN EYE FOR COUTURE: The latest Dior coffee-table book offers an in-depth look at the decadelong relationship between the French couture house and Italian artist Brigitte Niedermair .

“Brigitte Niedermair photographie Dior,” scheduled to be published by Rizzoli New York in April, explores a decade of photography by Niedermair, from her early 2010s high jewelry images to the 2022 cruise collection by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

More from WWD

“As I look at the images portraying many of my collections while this book was coming into being….I realize the extent to which those photographs fundamentally contributed to illustrate my intentions, to valorize my clothing, to convey those emotions that are a basic element in the fashion narrative,” Chiuri said in the book’s introduction.

Known for her unexpected compositions and almost abstract takes on her subject, Niedermair has captured the creative director’s work since Chiuri’s spring 2017 debut for the house’s magazine, and later in advertising campaigns.

An artist photographer who rejects the “too narrow a category” of fashion photographer, according to Musée des Arts Décoratifs director Olivier Gabet, Niedermair also captured Christian Dior ’s archives, photographing details — seams, linings, lapels — of the couturier’s from 1947 to 1957 as an homage to the house founder’s passion for architecture and the skills of its couture ateliers.

Throughout the 272-page volume, Niedermair’s elegantly sparse images are interspersed with texts by Chiuri, Gabet as well as contributions from photographers Brigitte Lacombe and Maripol, who called her work “images that are powerful in their sensuality.” Designers Martino Gamper and Marcello Jori likewise gave insight into the artist’s process.

Available in French or English, the hardcover book will retail for 100 euros, or $150. It will go on sale in early April in Europe, and internationally as of May.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

An Homage to Dior at Bergdorf Goodman

Christian Dior and Coco Chanel Are the Subjects of a New Apple TV+ Show

Sotheby’s Paris Auctioning 4.4-Pound Gold Miss Dior Coin on March 2

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Fashion

Lynn Ban Brings Some ‘Bling’ to the Halpern Show in London. The jewelry designer and vintage collector is being trailed by a Netflix crew. Wang brings Victorian references into a modern context for a new generation of women who are not afraid to be…. By. Temperley London RTW...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sotheby’s Paris Auctioning 4.4-Pound Gold Miss Dior Coin on March 2

Click here to read the full article. GOLD STANDARD: The Paris Mint, Dior and Sotheby’s have joined forces for a one-of-a-kind auction to take place on March 2 in the French capital. The Paris Mint, or Monnaie de Paris, worked with the house of Dior last year on a unique 4.4-pound gold coin featuring the shape of the first perfume bottle created by Christian Dior for his first fragrance, Miss Dior. The design — which also includes other iconic Dior symbols, such as a star, half-bow, houndstooth checking and a bouquet of roses — was created by general minter Joaquin Jimenez....
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Nigo’s First Kenzo Drop, Valentino’s SJP Boost, Dior’s New Coin

Click here to read the full article. SAY IT WITH FLOWERS: The Nigo era at Kenzo will start with a flower. The first limited-edition drop under the house’s new artistic director features a floral graphic inspired by the boke, a Japanese quince bush that blooms in February. It will adorn sweatshirts, long-sleeved T-shirts, a jersey cardigan and nylon coach jackets.More from WWDA Closer Look at the Costumes of "Pam & Tommy"Bad Bunny Rides a Jet Ski Almost Naked in Jacquemus CampaignR13 Pre-Fall 2022 The line is scheduled to go on sale on Saturday in selected stores and on Kenzo’s website, as a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alber Elbaz
Person
Coco Chanel
Person
Christian Dior
WWD

Pandora’s Marvel Tie-up, Dior’s New Book

Click here to read the full article. JEWELRY, ASSEMBLE: Doctor Strange will be the first Marvel character to return on screen this May, but Avengers are already assembling — at Pandora. The affordable jewelry brand and the publisher are teaming up for a collection featuring the superheroes, launching on Feb. 17.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022Dior Men Men's Fall 2022 “These heroes excite, entertain and also encourage us to use our voices and powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to make the world a better place,” said Pandora’s chief product officer Stephen Fairchild, noting that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Mitchell & Ness Sold to Fanatics, Jay-Z, Other Investors

Click here to read the full article. A high-powered group has stepped forward to purchase Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-based sports apparel firm. Fanatics, the country’s largest licensed sports merchandise retailer, has teamed with some bold-face names — Jay-Z, Maverick Carter, Meek Mill, the D’Amelio family and Lil Baby — to buy the business, officially called Mitchell & Ness Nostalgia Co., from Juggernaut Capital Partners. Terms were not disclosed.More from WWDThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker DealNo Sesso RTW Fall 2022Kallmeyer RTW Fall 2022 Mitchell & Ness was founded in 1904 by Frank Mitchell and Charles Ness who opened a business in...
BUSINESS
WWD

Hermès Touts ‘Genuine’ Pricing

Click here to read the full article. While its luxury peers roll out hefty price increases on iconic handbags, Hermès International has blinders on. “We don’t follow what others are doing,” executive chairman Alex Dumas said Friday after reporting “exceptional” growth in 2021 that pushed the company close to 9 billion euros in revenues.More from WWDHermès RTW Spring 2022Hermès Men's Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine “We do not intend to use prices as a way of ratcheting up further growth,” he told a webcast with analysts. “Our price is the genuine price. There’s a real rapport...
BUSINESS
WWD

Walmart to Add Bonobos Fielder Line to 250 Stores

Click here to read the full article. BROOKLYN — After more than four years of ownership, Walmart is finally adding Bonobos to its merchandise mix. But it’s not the core men’s product. Instead, 250 stores will carry a new label, Bonobos Fielder, which the company describes as a “streetleisure” collection. Walmart purchased Bonobos for $310 million in 2017 at a time when it was seeking to beef up its e-commerce business and branch out beyond into other categories. It has since expanded into a variety of categories and now has two outlets and 61 Guideshops, or physical stores where its products...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#French#Italian#Rizzoli New York#Wwd Front Row#Dior Rtw#Mus E Des Arts
WWD

Michael Kors Takes First Place in Social Engagement During NYFW

Click here to read the full article. Michael Kors took first place when it came to social engagement during New York Fashion Week, according to ListenFirst, a social analytics platform. Kors was followed, in order, by Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Area, Telfar, LaQuan Smith, Bronx + Banco and Dion Lee.More from WWDPhotos of 2021 Emmys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayCoach NYFW After PartyTie Dye Trends Throughout the Pandemic Engagement score is a measure of the conscious click-based actions (likes, reactions, shares and comments) taken either by direct response to a brand’s owned social accounts or by way of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

TikTok Made Me Buy It: Dior’s Addictive Lip Glow Oil

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Of all the beauty products that have gone viral on TikTok was one multifunctioning lip gloss from Dior, the Addict Lip Glow Oil. And while I am typically pretty skeptical about buying products that are trending at any given moment, as soon as I saw my first user swipe the gloss across her lips, I instantly knew I had to get my hands on it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

An Homage to Dior at Bergdorf Goodman

Click here to read the full article. With a flourish of color and ’60s Pop style, the Dior collection has taken over several windows at Bergdorf Goodman and now occupies a formidable new space in the luxury emporium. Four main windows and three vitrines across Bergdorf’s Fifth Avenue facade display Dior’s spring 2022 collection, which is housed inside the Dior shop on the Bergdorf’s second floor, overlooking Fifth Avenue. It’s significantly larger than the previous Dior shop that was across the corridor.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022Dior Men Men's Fall 2022 Maria Grazia Chiuri’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

Upcoming Fashion and Art Exhibitions to See in London

Click here to read the full article. As the U.K. set out to be one of the first nations to drop all social distancing rules, cultural institutions are gearing up to put on major exhibitions that have been finely prepared during the COIVD-19 pandemic for London’s in-person experience hungry crowd. Here WWD compiles a list of exciting fashion and art exhibitions set to be opened during the first half of 2022.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2021 Fashion AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 Fashion AwardsWhat Fashion Can Learn From the Kimono Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswear Victoria and Albert Museum, Cromwell...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How to Visit the Yves Saint Laurent 60th Anniversary Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the house of Yves Saint Laurent, the late couturier’s creations are on display at six major Paris museums alongside some of the artworks that inspired them. “Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées” (“Yves Saint Laurent at the Museums”) runs until May 15 at the Centre Pompidou, the Louvre Museum, the Musée d’Orsay, the Paris Museum of Modern Art, the Picasso Museum and the Yves Saint Laurent Museum.More from WWDYves Saint Laurent to Mark 60th Anniversary at Six Paris MuseumsA Look Back at Alber Elbaz in PicturesA Look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

New Balance’s New Ambassador, Rebecca Minkoff’s NFT

Click here to read the full article. DROPPING TRACKS: As another sign of how athletic brands are increasingly banking on well-known musicians to broaden their reach, New Balance has recruited Jack Harlow as an ambassador. The three-time Grammy-nominated performer is scheduled to represent the athletic brand at Thursday night’s Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game by unveiling a basketball shoe — the New Balance 550. He was not available to comment Thursday, according to a New Balance spokesperson.More from WWDRebecca Minkoff RTW Spring 2020Rebecca Minkoff Takes Over The GroveRebecca Minkoff RTW Spring 2017 The Louisville, Ky.-born rapper will headline key marketing campaigns and...
APPAREL
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Pose and Go

… it was a great day on the lake and besides having fun hunting for some good shots we actually got some. The shot above is of a Great Blue Heron beginning to get breeding plumage … he was posing on a narrow point of land that was poking out into the bay And the [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Pose and Go appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
WWD

Spring 2022 Trends: 10 Pieces to Update Your Wardrobe

Click here to read the full article. The message from designers for spring is all about getting dressed again in bright colors, plays on texture, new silhouettes and statement-making accessories. These themes are relevant as restrictions loosen across the globe, but dressing up isn’t about throwing out the baby with the bathwater — rather, the key is adding in a few thoughtful pieces to update an existing wardrobe.More from WWDPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW RunwayA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Fendi RTW Spring 2022 Here, WWD highlights 10 easy pieces to inject newness into your look. 1. The Catsuit Is 2022 the year...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Robyn Lynch RTW Fall 2022

Irish designer Robyn Lynch’s solo runway debut was packed with some very nice knitted tops, sporty shorts and technical puffer ski jackets in collaboration with Columbia. “The main inspiration for this collection came from my experience working with Columbia over the past year. Their use of fabrication and technology has inspired me to push further in the development of my main line. Merging the two into one collection allows us to grow as a brand in stockists and offer the collection to more territories,” the designer said.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy