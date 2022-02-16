Dior Book Celebrates Brigitte Niedermair’s Photography

Click here to read the full article.

AN EYE FOR COUTURE: The latest Dior coffee-table book offers an in-depth look at the decadelong relationship between the French couture house and Italian artist Brigitte Niedermair .

“Brigitte Niedermair photographie Dior,” scheduled to be published by Rizzoli New York in April, explores a decade of photography by Niedermair, from her early 2010s high jewelry images to the 2022 cruise collection by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

“As I look at the images portraying many of my collections while this book was coming into being….I realize the extent to which those photographs fundamentally contributed to illustrate my intentions, to valorize my clothing, to convey those emotions that are a basic element in the fashion narrative,” Chiuri said in the book’s introduction.

Known for her unexpected compositions and almost abstract takes on her subject, Niedermair has captured the creative director’s work since Chiuri’s spring 2017 debut for the house’s magazine, and later in advertising campaigns.

An artist photographer who rejects the “too narrow a category” of fashion photographer, according to Musée des Arts Décoratifs director Olivier Gabet, Niedermair also captured Christian Dior ’s archives, photographing details — seams, linings, lapels — of the couturier’s from 1947 to 1957 as an homage to the house founder’s passion for architecture and the skills of its couture ateliers.

Throughout the 272-page volume, Niedermair’s elegantly sparse images are interspersed with texts by Chiuri, Gabet as well as contributions from photographers Brigitte Lacombe and Maripol, who called her work “images that are powerful in their sensuality.” Designers Martino Gamper and Marcello Jori likewise gave insight into the artist’s process.

Available in French or English, the hardcover book will retail for 100 euros, or $150. It will go on sale in early April in Europe, and internationally as of May.

FOR MORE, SEE ALSO:

An Homage to Dior at Bergdorf Goodman

Christian Dior and Coco Chanel Are the Subjects of a New Apple TV+ Show

Sotheby’s Paris Auctioning 4.4-Pound Gold Miss Dior Coin on March 2