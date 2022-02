NFL teams that do not have a franchise quarterback on the roster are chasing one. In today's thought exercise, Pittsburgh, for the first time since drafting Ben Roethlisberger No. 11 overall as part of the 2004 NFL Draft, is in the market for a quarterback. The Steelers have been aggressive in trading up for Devin Bush previously or trading away a first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick. General manager Kevin Colbert makes a legacy move in his final year leading the operation, much like what Ozzie Newsome did in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO