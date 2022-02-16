ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spread: Where To Celebrate Mardi Gras In Dallas.

By Rachel Colman
CentralTrack
CentralTrack
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Khao Noodle Shop Closes For Good, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Opens In Dallas And More. Mardi Gras is officially underway as of March 1, and Dallas is ready to celebrate Fat Tuesday with delicious food! So, if you can’t make it out to New Orleans, Dallas restaurants have got you covered...

www.centraltrack.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CentralTrack

[Q&A] Slim Gravy Makes A Comeback.

Years After A.Dd+’s Infamous Break Up, Rapper Slim Gravy Returns To The Scene With A New EP, A New Game Plan And A Whole Lot Of Wisdom. Slim Gravy wants a do-over. The Dallas rapper, best known as the frontman of the defunct hip hop duo A.Dd+, is done watching his peers doing great things from the sidelines. This year, he’s leaving behind years worth of post-breakup depression and running back to the hip hop field — one that he and his rap star peers helped create.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Zayland — “Say It To My Face”

Zayland’s Latest Heartbreak Track Is For All The Anti-Lovers Who Are Tired Of That Fake Love, Fake Lust And Fake People. What else you should know: It’s no secret that our adored Dallas rappers carry such massive talent. Of course, we talk about it all the time, and when we come across yet another one in the city, we’re quick to fall in love.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

Taking A Look At The Album Art Of Dallas.

Just For Giggles, We Took Seven Pieces Of Album Art From Recent Local Releases And Rated Them. How Do Your Faves Measure Up?. Being a publication that covers local music, we have seen a lot of cover art in our time. Looking at what local artists choose to represent their songs and albums can be just as fun as listening to the material. That got us thinking, why not make an article of it?
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

COVID Briefs: Not The Gorillas Too.

5 Dallas Zoo Gorillas Test Positive, The Feb. Freeze Led To Decline In Cases, Collin College Prof. Fired For Promoting Safety Precautions & More. This past week, Dallas county saw a 7-day average of 989 new cases and 16 deaths, bringing up the total of confirmed cases to 460,392 and deaths to 5,856.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
State
Florida State
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Restaurants
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: FIT — “Cool Kids”

FIT – “Cool Kids”. What else you should know: FIT dropped a brand new single on Valentine’s Day. Unless you’ve seen this young band live, you might think this is not the same band that put out “Modern Lovers” last year. At nearly eight...
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

Will You Be Our Valentine?

In The Spirit Of The Holiday, We Made Ten North Texas-Inspired Valentine’s Day Cards To Give To The Dallasites In Your Life. Earlier in the week we gave you some festive dining options and two specially-made playlists — one romantic and one heartache-themed — but a Valentine’s day isn’t complete without cards.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

On Tap: Celestial Beerworks’ Topwater Buzz.

This Aromatic, Tropical And Assertive New England IPA, While Definitely Enjoyable, Ranks Middle-Of-The-Road Compared To Its Peers. Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

Where To Find Valentine’s Day Dining Specials In DFW.

We’ve Rounded Up Ten Of The Best Valentine’s Day Food And Drink Specials Around Town, Fit For Couples, Singles And Besties Of Any Budget. Not to sound too much like one of those quirky Facebook people, but food can truly be your greatest love in life. Boyfriends will disappoint you, but a good burger? True love. And if you can enjoy a good burger with a good partner? Well aren’t you extremely lucky.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noodle Soup#Ice Cream Sandwiches#East Dallas#Food Drink#The Khao Noodle Shop#Darkoo S Chicken Shop#Asian#D Magazine#Jeni S Ice Cream
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Amore XO — “212”

Amore XO’s Latest Track Is Like A Pleasingly Smooth Cruise Ride Through The City With Your Baddie. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

The 10 Best Things To Do In Dallas This Week (2/7-2/13)

This Week In Dallas, You Can Get Freaked Out By The Future With Motion City Soundtrack, Let Flo Milli Steal Your Man & Dance To Joy Division With The Wombats. After a couple weeks of hiatus, we’re back with Things To Do. As the omicron variant peaked post-holidays, we decided to cool it with the events since everything was getting cancelled. There’s no end in sight for COVID cases, but life must go on, so be smart, sanitary and safe, and see what sort of events you’re comfortable with.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

Song of the Day: Telemetry — “Groundhog Day”

TELEMETRY — “Groundhog Day”. RIYL: alternative rock nostalgia. What else you should know: “Groundhog Day” is TELEMETRY’s debut single. Dallas, show some love!. With the drop of this track, consider Feb. 1 (the day before Groundhog Day) as TELEMETRY’s first day in the Dallas music scene. The band is composed of four members — drummer Anwar Alonso, guitarist Saulo Ramón, bassist Miguel Santana and vocalist/guitarist Oliver Watrin.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Teethe — “Tag”

Do Yourself A Favor And Take A Breather. Today’s Track Is A Tender Slow Song That Serves As A Perfect Soundtrack For Some Peace Of Mind. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CentralTrack

Denton’s Newest Restaurant Flying Squirrel Does Not Give a FlyingFuck.

This Eatery Has Created A Safe Space For Its Eccentric Employees And Will Send A Squeaking Squirrel If A Customer Is Rude To Them — No, Seriously. Flying Squirrel, an all-day breakfast and lunch restaurant near the University of North Texas, isn’t playing any games — actually, it’s embracing absurdity. If you even dare pull out your best rude Karen attitude, you’ll be met with a simple reply.
DENTON, TX
CentralTrack

Bar Raised: Dallas Bars Sold $92M In Booze During December ’21.

A Breakdown Of How Much Money Was Spent On Booze At The Top Bars, Clubs, Restaurants, Venues And Hotels Within Dallas Proper In December 2021. Welcome to Bar Raised, our recurring column that proves that Texans like to spend copious amounts of their income participating in the Great American Pastime. We know this because the Texas Comptroller keeps tabs on that sort of thing and makes all that info public record. Any establishment in the state that holds a Mixed Beverage license must report all sales revenue generated from the sale of liquor, beer and wine at their establishments on a monthly basis. The comptroller, in turn, puts all that info into a conveniently navigable database and then we break down Dallas’ numbers for you here.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

On Tap: Westlake Brewing Co.’s Y’all-Star IPA.

Our First Westlake Brewing Try Is An American IPA And While It’s Approachable With Some Interesting Flavors, It’s A Little Shy. Welcome to On Tap! Each week in this recurring feature, we’ll take an in-depth look at one of the many beers available in the crowded North Texas brew scene. The goal here is to look at these area beers without our local goggles on, and to wonder aloud, “Is this beer good or do I just like it because it’s local?” Let’s find out! Cheers!
WESTLAKE, TX
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Cameron McCloud — “Texas Tea”

Paired With An Artsy And Guerilla-Shot Music Video, This Cool And Loose Track By Dallas Rapper Cameron McCloud Is Really Speaking To Us. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Nonori – “Fields of Ekhthrah”

Cosmic And Transfixing, This Experimental Ambient Tune From A Denton-Based Artist Will Tap Into The Unknown Parts Of Yourself. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DENTON, TX
CentralTrack

The Spread: New Seafood And Oyster Bar To Open On Knox Street.

Sky Rocket Burger Opens In Frisco, Jollibee Gets First Dallas Location, Asia Times Square 15th Annual Lunar New Year Festival And More. Owner of Beverly’s Bistro and Bar Greg Katz is preparing to open another restaurant in the freshly restored Weir’s Plaza on Knox Street. According to the Dallas Morning News, the new Greenpoint Seafood and Oyster Bar restaurant is anticipated to open in the upcoming fall or winter of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
CentralTrack

CentralTrack

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012, Central Track has developed a Teflon reputation as a collection of writers, photographers, designers, humorists and provocateurs that voraciously covers the rich cultural landscape of the Dallas region, while showcasing the wonderful diversity and fascinating blend of high- and low-brow aesthetics that this city so uniquely boasts in its music, food, drink, nightlife, fashion, arts and related realms.

 https://www.centraltrack.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy