Mary J. Blige's Favorite Desserts Are Sweet And Simple

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grammy-winning singer Mary J. Blige's go-to desserts are about as sweet as her Super Bowl LVI halftime performance, which had many of us dancing in our seats. Whether you watched the show at SoFi Stadium or at home on the couch, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul may have had you wishing...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 8

Mashed

Mashed

106K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

