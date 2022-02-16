ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Utah's red rock towers are in 'constant motion,' study reveals

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
You won't see it no matter how closely you watch, but new research from the University of Utah reveals, southern Utah's red rock towers are constantly on the move.

According to their findings, the red rock towers seen in Southern Utah and across the Colorado Plateau are always in motion, vibrating to their own unique rhythms.

The rock towers and arches, according to University of Utah experts, twist and swing in reaction to distant earthquakes, wind, and even ocean waves.

Eric Albright / University of Utah
Researchers prepare to place seismographs on a rock structure.

Their most recent study aggregates a first-of-its-kind dataset to show this dynamic feature of the stone pillars.

"The frequencies at which the rocks vibrate and the ways they deform during that vibration, can be largely predicted using the same mathematics that describe how beams in built structures resonate," the University said in a news release. "Knowing these properties is crucial to understanding the seismic stability of a rock tower and its susceptibility to hazardous vibrations. But it’s tough to get the needed data, partly because getting to the base of the towers often requires traveling through treacherous terrain – and then someone has to climb them to place a seismometer at the top."

Eric Albright / University of Utah
A climber installs a seismograph on 'Wicked Witch' rock formation in southern Utah.

University of Utah researchers have now measured the dynamic properties of 14 rock towers and fins in Utah, providing a unique dataset with a variety of heights and tower shapes, thanks to the cooperation of expert climbers.

Eric Albright / University of Utah
A seismograph takes measurements on top of a rock tower in southern Utah.

“This ability to make predictions about a tower’s fundamental frequency using just the tower’s width, height, and material properties is powerful because that means someone doesn’t necessarily have to climb a 300-foot (100 m) tower with a seismometer to get this information,” said lead author Riley Finnegan, a doctoral student in geophysics. “And knowing this information is important for any assessments related to the seismic stability of a tower or potential vibration damage.”

The new study has been published Seismological Research Letters .

Outdoor Life

After Hunters Legally Take 23 Wolves That Ranged Outside Yellowstone, Montana to Close Region When 6 More Wolves Are Taken

Montana wildlife commissioners unanimously voted on Jan. 28 to close the wolf hunting and trapping season in Region 3, which borders Yellowstone National Park, after six more wolves are taken, reports the Independent Record. Last Friday’s decision means that wolf trapping and hunting in southwestern Montana’s Region 3 will close if (or when) six more wolves are killed in the region. So far 76 wolves have already been taken by hunters and trappers in Region 3. That’s six fewer than the 82-wolf threshold that would have normally triggered a mid-season review by the commission, as outlined by the 2021-22 regulations. That original threshold of 82 wolves was not a quota, but the MFWP Commission is treating it like one after Friday’s meeting.
MONTANA STATE
Gephardt Daily

3.5 magnitude quake rattles area south of Richfield

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah. Feb. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Sevier County Saturday near the small Utah town of Joseph, about 15 miles south of Richfield. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations the quake hit at 3:17 p.m. and that “the...
RICHFIELD, UT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 News

