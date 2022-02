Wasatch High Senior Sidney Bennion will be racing in the Junior Worlds. At 17-year-old Sidney trains 6 days a week for cross country skiing and rifle shoots 2-3 days a week. Sidney was first exposed to XC skiing in 5th grade and soon after joined the local XC ski club- Team Soldier Hollow. She later joined the Team Soldier Hollow team for biathlon which she trains with along with Park City Ski and Snowboard for cross country. Outside of training, Sidney skies downhill at the local ski areas. She also excels in mountain bike racing and golf. She is on teams for both at the high school. Sidney has lots of other experiences and highlights like competing in Austria, Norway, California, and more.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO