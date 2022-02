BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A clean carpet can give your home a sense of warmth and even improve your air quality. Carpeting also has many functional qualities. It can reduce the echo in a room and it can provide traction to help the household avoid slips or falls. The trouble with carpet is, sometimes it can be a struggle to keep clean.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO