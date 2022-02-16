ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer Struck By Vehicle On Massachusetts Roadway

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
Massachusetts State Police and K-9 officer on the hunt. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A large search is underway by Massachusetts State Police after a police officer was hit by a car while attempting to arrest a suspect.

The incident happened in Worcester County around 10:30 a.m. on Mechanic Street in Fitchburg.

According to the state police, a local police officer who is part of an MSP task force was injured after being struck by a vehicle.

State Police said the search for the suspect is ongoing with troopers, K-9 units, and the state police air wing participating.

Police did not release the officer’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 7

Debra Fletcher
4d ago

It's time to put up steel containers. POLICE must be SAFE. Democrats infighting themselves it's leading to HURT POLICE 👌

Reply
2
