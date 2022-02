INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana goes through the seasonal freeze-thaw cycle, conditions are prime for potholes to pop up around the streets of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is asking residents to report those potholes whenever they see them on their commutes. To do that, go to the Request Indy website. Click the option that says "Create New Request," then select "Most Common," and finally "Potholes." Users can then either select a location on a map or type in an address.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO