ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd blow as Real Madrid ‘target PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino should Carlo Ancelotti fail to win Champions League’

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have been dealt a blow with Real Madrid reportedly targeting Mauricio Pochettino to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

The Independent claims Bernabeu chiefs are ‘furious’ after Real’s meek 1-0 Champions League defeat to Poch’s Paris Saint-Germain last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doNC4_0eGO8nHr00
Real Madrid are targeting PSG boss and Man Utd target Mauricio Pochettino Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFnpB_0eGO8nHr00
Carlo Ancelotti will be sacked if he fails to lead Real to Champions League glory Credit: Reuters

Kylian Mbappe punished the Spaniards’ defensive tactics with a winner in the 94th minute.

And Ancelotti, 62, has it all to do in the second leg of the last 16 tie.

It’s now said that Real will SACK the Italian if he fails to deliver Champions League glory this season.

Ancelotti was famously axed by the Spaniards in 2015, just one year after winning Europe’s top prize.

And Champions League failure could bring the curtain down on Ancelotti’s Bernabeu reign for a second time if he fails to overturn last night’s defeat.

Ironically, it will be the man potentially responsible for his sacking, Pochettino, who Real will attempt to replace Ancelotti with.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

The ex-Tottenham boss, 49, has been tipped to leave PSG this summer.

And it’s reckoned he is the No1 choice to take charge at Manchester United when Ralf Rangnick moves into a consultancy role.

However, Poch could jump at the chance to join Real instead.

The LaLiga giants are already reportedly close to sealing a free transfer for PSG star Mbappe.

And that could be enough to keep Pochettino out of United’s clutches.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Harry Kane will follow Mauricio Pochettino to Man United, Paul Pogba will join Zinedine Zidane at PSG and Kylian Mbappe will head to Real Madrid, predicts Troy Deeney, in summer transfer ‘merry-go-round’

Troy Deeney thinks Tottenham striker Harry Kane will be reunited with Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United this summer. Kane and Pochettino worked together between 2014 and 2019 at Spurs, prior to the Argentine coach being relieved of his duties. He is now managing PSG, but has been heavily linked with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Meek
The US Sun

Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?

SONGWRITER and guitarist, Scotty Wray, was known for his work alongside country star, Miranda Lambert. Wray passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, Lambert announced. Who was Scotty Wray and what was his cause of death?. Country music's familiar face, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, after...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Real#Spaniards#Italian#Laliga#United
The US Sun

Who is Byron Allen’s wife Jennifer Lucas?

His wife is also a successful businesswoman who has also managed to earn her own reputation. Jennifer Lucas is a TV show producer, writer, and actress by profession. Some of her notable works include 47 Meters Down, Replicas, and Boss Level. As of February 2022, she has an estimated net worth of about $5million.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

Who is Collin Raye and how old is he?

SINGER Collin Raye is well-known for his country music throughout the years. His brother, Scotty Wray, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. Collin Raye, 61, born Floyd Elliot Wray from De Queen, Arkansas, is a country music singer known for his album, All I Can Be. Raye was once...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

NBA Dunk Contest 2022: Who won?

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Friday, February 18, 2022. The 2022 slam dunk contest saw athleticism taken to a whole new level with innovative dunks. After a night of creative display of innovative dunks, Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks eventually won the dunk contest with a one-handed dunk.
NBA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
328K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy