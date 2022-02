Oh dear, we should have known that things were going a bit too well for Cyberpunk 2077 this week. On Tuesday, CD Projekt Red surprised us all with the announcement and release of their big ol’ new-gen upgrade patch and free DLC. All platforms got some improvements (in theory at least, we’re getting to that), but undoubtedly the main one was the inclusion of ray tracing features, 4K with dynamic scaling, faster loading times, and other visual and technical improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

