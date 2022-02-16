ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

What’s Good: February 16, 2022

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGAGB_0eGO87Ui00

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good , highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights some stellar “mathletes,” a huge snow sculpture, and revisits a Rochester native landing Olympic Gold.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista, we’d love to hear from you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Le Petit Poutine opens store front

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A popular Rochester food truck now has a brand new brick-and- mortar restaurant. Le Petit Poutine started as a food truck in 2011, and now they just opened their new Petit Poutinerie on Elton Street. The restaurant still serves poutine, a Canadian combination of French fries, cheese curds, gravy, and thyme, however they’ve also expanded the menu with sandwiches and more.  News 8 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vista#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Chris Stapleton to Canandaigua: CMAC show added for August

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center keeps adding to an incredible star-stuffed lineup, now with singer, songwriter Chris Stapleton. The show is August 17, with doors at 5:30 p.m. and showtime at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10 a.m. The show is billed as […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy