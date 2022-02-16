ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Food Double Chocolate Layer Cake

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrosting a cake doesn’t have to be hard. This recipe for our Double Chocolate Layer Cake is proof of just that! Not only are we giving you a recipe for a from-scratch chocolate cake, we’re sharing a frosting recipe that acts as its perfect companion. With a little help from Howard,...

recipesgram.com

Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake Recipe

This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
Washington Post

This fudgy chocolate Bundt cake is dramatic and delicious

On more than one occasion, the Voraciously team has gotten into a discussion where we’ve had to draw a line in the sand: Are you Team Pie, or are you Team Cake?. My answer has been and always will be Team Cake. I will gladly eat any type of cake, though chocolate is at the top of the list. When I realized we didn’t have a straightforward chocolate Bundt cake in our Recipe Finder, I knew I had to get one in there. Nothing fancy, mind you — just something that was pure chocolate to its very core and, even better, pretty simple to make. The result is a deep, dark and plush cake dressed up mostly by the shape of the Bundt pan and a drizzle of the optional, but highly recommended, glaze. It’s so cocoa-forward it may remind you of a brownie. “Fudgy” was the happy reaction from several of my tasters.
Bon Appétit

Chocolate-Matcha Butter Mochi Cake

This dessert could grace a pastry shop window, but its elegance masks its ease (just as the shiny chocolate glaze covers up the bouncy-cushiony-chewy middle). The mochiko, or sweet rice flour, is what gives the cake its unique texture, and the earthy matcha and bittersweet chocolate make it not too sweet. In the spirit of the Hawaiian butter mochi that inspired the recipe, it requires minimal equipment and comes together in the time it takes the oven to heat up. Do take the time to sift the matcha, however—it ensures that there aren’t any dry bits in the final cake—and splurge for ceremonial-grade matcha if you want the most vibrant color possible.
fitfoodiefinds.com

Flourless Chocolate Skillet Cake

This 6 ingredient flourless chocolate skillet cake is a decadent dessert that is easily made in a cast iron skillet. Top with a scoop of your favorite ice cream and enjoy!. You’re going to absolutely love this super decadent and delicious flourless chocolate skillet cake! Make the batter in a cast iron skillet on the stovetop and then bake to gooey chocolatey perfection.
#Milk Chocolate#Layer Cake#Chocolate Cake#Food Drink
deseret.com

McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu

Everyone knows McDonald's french fries. But what about McDonald’s nachos?. You heard it right. The fast-food chain is testing out Tex-Mex food, just not in the U.S. A whole menu is being built around the nachos in Spain. “The amazing Tex-Mex flavor comes to our restaurants with the incredible...
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Double Chocolate Muffins

Meg Galus – Pastry Chef and Partner – Cocoa & Co. Valentine’s Day Chocolate and Pastry Boxes — pre-orders accepted until 2/9/22. Pick-up is Saturday or Sunday 2/12 & 2/13. And check out other Valentine’s chocolates, gifts, and treats available in store through Monday. Recipe:
Bangor Daily News

Splurge on expensive chocolate for this luscious flourless cake

Smooth and creamy, like the silkiest fudge you ever ate, this flourless cake will satisfy your chocolate cravings not just for Valentine’s Day, which is sort of national chocolate day, but anytime the hankering hits. (The real National Chocolate Day is, curiously, Oct. 28, which I think ought to be national candy corn day, but there you go.)
Columbian

Chocolate Cheesecake and Double Chocolate Chip Muffins

It’s the sweetest day. Bake someone happy and show them your love with something sweet to make them feel special. Valentine’s Day demands chocolate. It’s romantic. Whether it arrives in a classic red heart shaped box, or it’s served at the end of a fancy meal, chocolate is cupid’s choice for dessert.
NBC Connecticut

CT LIVE!: Chocolate Raspberry Ice Box Cakes

Chocolate Raspberry Individual Ice Box Cakes for 2. This recipe makes 2 servings of Ice Box Cake. One for you and one for that special someone. I love how elegant they look in the wine glasses, but any glass about 6 ounces will work. If you are having trouble finding the freeze dried raspberries, an alternative would be to whip the cream with just the confectioners sugar and a splash of vanilla extract and to toss in some fresh raspberries as you layer the cookies and cream.
recipesgram.com

2-Minutes Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

Quick and simple, this 2-minute chocolate peanut butter cake is the best choice when you want to eat something sweet and delicious! This dessert is just for one person but if you want to make it for two or more just double or triple the ingredients of the recipe. Try it!
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
mvmagazine.com

Double Chocolate Brownie Pudding Cake + Pizza, Pili Pili Oil & Sweet Potato Grits.

Double chocolate, double-duty recipes for Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl. With the Super Bowl-Valentine’s Day double feature coming up this Sunday and Monday, it’s only fitting that we suggest some double-duty recipes (good for either occasion!), starting with double chocolate, of course. I have no doubt that you could make Double Chocolate Brownie Pudding Cake for your Valentine, your Super Bowl fans or your favorite postal worker – anyone, really – and they’d be forever in your sway.
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Bronze Bundt Pound Cake Recipe

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
recipesgram.com

Luxury Escape Chocolate Cheesecake Cake Recipe

If you like chocolate this easy and fancy chocolate cheesecake cake is your dream dessert! It is a rich and moist cake with a chocolate cheesecake. You can prepare it for holidays, birthday, anniversaries and other fancy occasions where diet is excluded. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:
