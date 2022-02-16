ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Your Favorite Assassin-Turned-Murderer Is Back: ‘Barry’ Season 3 Is Coming to HBO This Spring

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pBLi_0eGO7ex100
Courtesy Image

Remember Barry Berkman? After a three-year hiatus, the hitman-turned-actor (played by Bill Hader) will return this spring for Barry Season 3. The news was announced yesterday, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming season will be eight episodes long and feature many familiar faces from the previous seasons. Hader returns in the title role, along with Henry Winkler as acting coach Gene Cousineau, Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank, and Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Barry’s love interest.

At a Television Critics Association press event yesterday, Hader revealed a few details about Barry Season 3. Like nearly every other film and TV production, COVID-19 upended the shooting schedule for the show, but the creative team used the delays to their advantage. The unexpected downtime allowed them to rewrite nearly all of the third season, and they even had time to write a fourth as well. No announcements have been made to clarify if or when that fourth season will air.

So what can we expect in Season 3? Hader didn’t reveal much, except that it’ll be tough going for Barry.

“Even more bad things happen,” Hader said during the press event. “Mostly bad.”

The show’s co-creator, Alec Berg, pointed out that, like the previous seasons, all the drama in the upcoming season can be traced back to one pivotal decision: Barry’s choice to leave his hit man career behind and become an actor.

“Everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life,” Berg says. “Every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

The first two seasons of the dark comedy were well received: Barry racked up 30 Emmy nominations and six Emmy wins. Hader took home an Emmy for best actor in a comedy series, and his co-star Harry Winkler won an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Will the next season measure up? It won’t be a long wait to found out: Barry Season 3 premieres on April 24 on HBO, and it will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 0

Related
CW33 NewsFix

My Mom, Your Dad season one streaming on HBO Max

DALLAS (KDAF) — My Mom, Your Dad follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.
DALLAS, TX
Variety

HBO News: ‘Barry’ Returns for Season 3 in April, Plus More Show Announcements

Click here to read the full article. “Barry,” HBO’s six-time Emmy-winning dark comedy starring “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader, will return for an eight-part third season this Sunday, April 24th, the premium cabler announced today during its Television Critics Association press tour day. Co-creators Hader (Pixar’s “Inside Out”) and Alec Berg (HBO’s “Silicon Valley”) executive produce, direct and write “Barry.” Its six Emmy wins include for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Hader), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Henry Winkler), Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation and Outstanding Sound Mixing for...
TV SERIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

‘Barry’ Sets Season 3 Premiere as HBO Teases Bill Hader’s Return (PHOTOS)

Barry is coming back! HBO‘s comedy about a hit-man-turned-actor will officially return for Season 3 on Sunday, April 24. Co-created, executive produced, directed, and written by Alec Berg and star Bill Hader, the Emmy-winning title will feature eight episodes in its latest season. When Barry picks back up, Barry (Hader) is still desperate to leave his violent past behind for acting, but getting out of the killing business continues to prove messy.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Sarah Goldberg
Person
Bill Hader
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

There's No Turning Back in The Walking Dead Final Season Return Teaser

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) mission to Meridian reaches the point of no return in a new look at the second part of The Walking Dead's Final Season. "Acheron: Part 1" put a team on the road to D.C. to take back the Reapers-seized Meridian and save Alexandria, the starving community's fate decided by the critical food and supplies mission. Meanwhile, Eugene's (Josh McDermitt) group mounted their own rescue mission, discovering the Commonwealth and assimilating into the advanced community that could be friend or foe when The Walking Dead returns with "No Other Way" on February 20.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Assassin#Murder#Hbo
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
realitytitbit.com

We finally got to see 90 Day Fiance's Gino without his trusty hat

Gino Palazzolo is one of the stars of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days and has captivated fans for more than one reason. One of these was that during the entire season, Gino wouldn’t take off his hat and fans began to wonder why. Speculation has led fans...
TV SHOWS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

It is amazing how many obscure actors and actresses have won several Oscars. He won Best Supporting Actor for “Come and Get It” (1936), “Kentucky” (1938), and “The Westerner” (1940). He was also nominated for Sergeant York (1941). There are dozens of actresses and actors almost no one has heard of who won one. Harry […]
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Barry season 3 to premiere this April

The long wait for fans of actor-assassin Barry is finally over because season three is coming to HBO Max in April. And Bill Hader is promising that “even more bad things happen.”. There is still time to catch up on seasons one and two before the April 24 premiere...
TV SERIES
E! News

The Prince's Reign Has Ended at HBO Max: Plus a Status Update on Your Other Favorite Shows

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. We don't mean to royally upset you, but HBO Max's The Prince is stepping down from its throne. On Feb. 16, the streamer confirmed that the animated series, which follows the British royal family through the eyes of Prince George—voiced by creator Gary Janetti—will not be renewed for a second season, according to Deadline.
TV SHOWS
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy