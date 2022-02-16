ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka City Council denies College Hill Apartments continued use of dog park

By Alexander Edwards, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 8 days ago
They joked, they discussed, and ultimately the Topeka city council voted to deny continued use of a dog park owned by College Hill Apartments LLC.

Some members had previously voted to authorize the use three years ago. Citing the lack of effort to develop the land beyond a dog park, they ultimately flipped. The measure was denied in a 7-2 vote, with Councilman Spencer Duncan and Councilwoman Karen Hiller voting to approve.

"I think it is the best allowance right now for everyone concerned," said Hiller, who brought up the motion and the park is in her district.

No more dog park at College Hill Apartments

The dog park, which was originally authorized for use as such three years ago, is restricted to College Hill residents and their guests. Originally the owner of the property would have built housing on the now vacant lot.

That has not happened. That drove many councilmembers decisions.

"I don't believe it (approving a dog park) fits the council's agenda in regards to infill housing," councilman Michael Lesser said. "My recollection was we were giving this an initial exception."

Lesser said he understood that after three years of use, the land would be developed to be put on the tax rolls or "provide some affordable housing for the community."

As that has not happened, Lesser said he was a "hard no" on the measure.

Importantly, the measure didn't impose a requirement on the property owner to build housing or further develop the land. Whether the council approved the measure, it would not "compel the owner to build townhomes or anything" said Bill Fiander, the director of planning and finance.

Spencer calls for solid action to force development of dog park property

The fact that the city council's vote wouldn't compel the owners of the property to build anything was partly why Deputy Mayor Spencer Duncan voted yes on the motion.

"I understand the frustration, because I feel it," he said. "Are we then ready to say as a body we are going to step up our pressure and look at all of our options to force the current owner to meet the master plan?"

Duncan said the property had been owned by three different groups over the past three years. The mixed-use apartments, while hosting residents, have largely seen their business portions ignored and today lay empty "with a few very slim exceptions."

In his support of keeping the dog park, Duncan said the fences of the dog park may come down but the field would remain as a "de facto doggy park."

Duncan said if solid steps were taken to force the land owner to comply with the master plan, he would more open to denying the motion.

"I feel like if we're gonna have a grass field there, it might as well be a grass field with a purpose, rather than a grass field without a purpose," he said after the meeting.

Alex Edwards is the local politics reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached via email at aedwards@gannett.com, or via twitter @AMEdwards21.

