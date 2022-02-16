ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students are lawyering up to take on their schools’ dirty money

Mic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost universities have endowment funds — money donated to the school to support its endeavors. Most endowment funds are invested with the goal of generating even more money to sustain the university in the long term. But what if that money is actively making the future worse? Students at five universities...

www.mic.com

