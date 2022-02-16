ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Roy Collins obituary

By Paul Weaver
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFg10_0eGO7HqQ00
From the Today newspaper, Roy Collins joined the Guardian as a football writer

My friend and colleague Roy Collins, who has died aged 73, was one of the most gifted, and probably the most underrated, of the happy band of Fleet Street sports journalists who travelled the world in the last decades of the 20th century.

Roy was chief sports writer of the start-up mid-market tabloid Today throughout its near-decade of existence (1986 to 1995). Today was a pioneer of new production methods but struggled for profile in a crowded market, so too few people appreciated his sharp eye, fluent and witty style and wide sporting knowledge.

Among his peers, though, Roy was considered very special: even in a profession full of characters he stood out as an instinctive contrarian and glorious madcap. In looks, build and character he had more than a touch of Basil Fawlty and his bar-room anecdotes of the latest outrage he had suffered tended to be detailed but always riveting.

He was born in London, son of Charles, a typesetter, and Lilian, who died when he was 14. Roy’s schooldays were short but he gravitated into journalism and proved a natural. He trained on the Southend Evening Echo and left for a job that never materialised. Since Roy’s old post had been filled, the editor contacted a mate on the People, a Sunday paper with a massive sale in 1975, and recommended him.

Starting with a downpage report on “a dreadful game” between Fulham and Blackpool, he moved rapidly up the pecking order before landing the starring role on Today. And though football was always his No 1 sport, he was a good judge of them all. Matthew Engel, as the Guardian man, sat next to Roy at the Mike Tyson-Buster Douglas fight in Tokyo in 1990, boxing’s biggest shock. Matthew recalled: “It was about round two and Roy said, ‘I reckon Douglas is winning.’ He picked that up much quicker than me and I suspect quicker than almost anyone.”

When Today folded he went back to freelancing, which included seven years as the Guardian’s football feature writer. He brought with him the best skills of popular journalism including a well-filled contacts book (he ghosted George Best’s autobiography) and an unwillingness to take no for an answer. But he fitted perfectly into this paper’s more detached and stylish approach and might have made a fine successor to David Lacey as the No 1 correspondent. Instead he left in 2003 just as PR men became ubiquitous, making candid interviews with footballers near-impossible.

Roy married Sheila Love in 1987 and she survives him, along with their daughter Lucy and granddaughter Eva. In 2010 Roy and Sheila moved to Spain. By then he had been diagnosed with leukaemia, which bedevilled his last years, but he remained on good form and still very much himself: surrounded by expats who were overwhelmingly Remainers, Roy voted Leave. Typical.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jan Pieńkowski obituary

Jan Pieńkowski, who has died aged 85, was a most original illustrator, writer and designer of pop-up books, whose Polish childhood and experiences as a wartime refugee fed into his mesmerising work. He published more than 140 books for children and described the essence of his prodigious output simply as telling stories in pictures.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Letters: Bamber Gascoigne obituary

Edward Mirzoeff writes: Michael Frayn once said to me of his Cambridge friend Bamber Gascoigne: “Beneath the surface charm is a heart of pure gold. He is one of the best, most morally good, people I know”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
explore venango

Harry “Roy” Lambing

Harry “Roy” Lambing, age 85, of Shippenville, passed away on February 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Natrona Heights, Pa on November 1, 1936 to the late Charles and Mary (Welsh) Lambing. Roy was of the Catholic Faith. He proudly served in the United States...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Collins
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Boxing#The Southend Evening Echo#People#Downpage#Fulham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Guardian

Meet Natalya Sindeyeva – has she got news for Vladimir Putin

A new documentary reveals how the director of Russia’s only independent TV channel refused to be cowed by the Kremlin and struggled to bring the truth to her audience. There are many individual battles that tell the story of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, but few can have quite the fairytale resonance of Natalya Sindeyeva’s. A dancer as well as a defiant truth-teller, Sindeyeva has lived a life that feels a bit back to front: she first married her handsome prince and then all her struggles began.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

157K+
Followers
53K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy