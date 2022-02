DENVER (CBS4) – An arctic front will move into Colorado on Monday with a major temperature drop and a few rounds of snow. By the time we get into Tuesday and Wednesday morning, most places along and east of Interstate 25 will be anywhere from 60-70 degrees colder than the highs on Sunday. The cold weather pattern will stick around for the entire upcoming week. Monday will be a busy day for travel across Colorado’s high country thanks to the President’s Day holiday. The good news for travelers is that while it may start snowing during the morning hours in the...

