ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Red Hot Real Estate? Flea’s $9.8 Million LA Compound Hits the Market

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
Robb Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gMElj_0eGO74SE00

Click here to read the full article.

Following the recent purchase of a $14 million Mullholland Drive spread, musician and budding real estate mogul Michael “Flea” Balzary—bassist and founding member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers—has officially put one of his other LA-area properties on the market. Listed for $9.8 million, the architectural, hilltop compound is tucked within the La Crescenta foothills in Los Angeles , offering incredible privacy in large part thanks to its funky, cinematic design.

The six-acre property actually has two residences. The first is a 1950s home called the Dorothy Serulnic Residence, designed by prolific Austrian-American architect Richard Neutra, a prominent modernist. Neutra built the home in 1953 for his then-secretary Dorothy Serulnic and her husband, George. Now, it acts as a stuck-in-time, 1,350-square foot, two-bedroom guest home, albeit with modern updates. You’ll also find built-in features designed by Neutra, like a sofa system with a record player, shelving systems, desks, a sliding breakfast nook and more. Walls of glass frame exquisite views of the city and mountains, while the bear valley stone fireplace looks plucked out of the ‘50s.

But the biggest draw for design lovers is definitely the seven-sided main residence with an interior courtyard. Los Angeles-based architect Michael Maltzan  was commissioned by the property’s former owners to build the second structure in 2009; Flea wanted to keep Maltzan’s vision, so he enlisted him to built an 875-square-foot addition in 2021.

The home welcomes plenty of natural light through double-layered, UV-protected glass walls and windows, and Maltzan tied many features, like wooden furniture and flooring, to the original Neutra-designed residence. Maltzan designed the layout in a series of triangles and polygons, which takes each person on a journey within the unique space and around an interior courtyard garden. There are several notable features, like industrial-style concrete walls and a curvilinear penny-tiled bath in the primary suite, as well as massive geometric skylights and a flat roof. Other indoor hubs include an office and a den.

Perfect for those who love spending time outdoors (and those who love to entertain), the house has an outdoor movie pavilion with a wind screen, a catering kitchen, a 50-foot lap pool and and a redwood-clad cabin built by artist Peter Staley.

Flea purchased the compound in 2018 for roughly $4.3 million, according to Dirt , and has since added a pool, the cabin and that Maltzan-designed addition. The out-of-this-world retreat is located 20 minutes north of Downtown LA.

The pedigree property is listed by Sherri Rogers, Elisa Ritt, Anthony Stellini, and Asher Ehsani of Compass.

Check out more photos of the property below:

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Robb Report

This Historic, 500-Year-Old English Manor Just Hit the Market for $17.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. The UK is filled with historic landmarks that boast wild tales, but few come close to the unusual story behind the estate called Cedar Court, set on Coombe Hill Road in the town of Kingston-upon-Thames. The grade-II listed estate (a distinction in the UK that denotes homes’ historical and architectural significance) dates back to the 1480s, when it was first built for a wealthy salt merchant. The home was initially constructed on River Colne in the town of Colchester, one of Britain’s oldest recorded towns, where it remained until 1910. Now this is where it...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Can Fine Wine Come in a Box? This Vineyard Is Betting on It

Click here to read the full article. The rows of 3-liter boxes in supermarket wine aisles—almost always on the bottom shelf—hardly conjure exquisite sipping. More likely, they signal dorm-room debauchery or just a desperate need for a large quantity of alcohol, largely because (of course) what’s in the boxes is generic and forgettable at best, and sometimes bordering on revolting. The only thing going for most boxed wine is that it’s cheap. Jason Haas, partner and general manager of Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, would like to change all that. This last week, the winery released part of its new...
DRINKS
Robb Report

With 5 Locations, the 2022 Miami International Boat Show Goes Big—and the Crowds Follow

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Doole, president of Informa, organizer of the 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, wasn’t exaggerating when he said show-goers would remember this year’s event for its “magnificent” scale. “I think it was the most successful selling show we’ve ever had in Miami,” Doole told Robb Report after Sunday’s close. While that sounds like marketing hype, the buzz and crowd sizes observed during the show’s first four days should bode well for sales. Most exhibitors we spoke with were also upbeat about the show, and while a few reminisced about the good old days...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

The Sandbox Smart R2 Lets You Roast Your Own Coffee Beans Right From Home

Click here to read the full article. Making café-quality java at home is nothing new, but now coffee aficionados can elevate their game to whole new level. Meet the Sandbox Smart R2 Coffee Roaster, a new appliance that, true to its name, lets you roast your own beans right from the comfort of your kitchen. The genius of the R2 is that it makes a fairly complicated process easy: The roasting happens via a direct fire using a 900-watt quartz tube, and the addition of a detachable drum allows you to roast your beans evenly. You can also make adjustments depending...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
Robb Report

How an Adviser Can Help Collectors Navigate Today’s Evolving Art Market

Click here to read the full article. Once upon a time, in the waning days of the 20th century, the art world was a small, insular place, where everyone more or less knew everyone. Even after the New York galleries decamped from SoHo to Chelsea in the 1990s, a collector could reasonably expect to head there on a Saturday morning and see every new exhibition in time for a late lunch at Bottino. There was one art fair of true international significance—the original and, for decades, only Art Basel, in Switzerland—and auction houses didn’t pay much attention to living artists...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

A Look at the High-End Furnishings One Designer ‘Road Tests’ in His Own Home

Click here to read the full article. Furniture designer Maximilian Eicke’s residential compound in Bali serves as both a home for him and his parents and a testing ground for new concepts. Before a lamp, chair or glass tumbler is made available for purchase via his brand, MAX ID NY—which is building a studio on the island—it often spends time within Eicke’s own four walls so he can observe how it performs during daily use. Even his bedroom is part laboratory and features several pieces that have not yet come to market. Bed The designer wanted his bed to look...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

The Last Condo in This Exclusive Miami Building Could Be Yours for $20 Million

Click here to read the full article. Ultra-luxury beachfront condominium Arte Surfside, designed by Italian architect Antonio Citterio, is perhaps one of the most exclusive buildings in Miami, given that it has just 16 units. Now, there’s just one unit left. Residence 201, priced at $20 million, has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as oceanfront views and wraparound terraces. It’s a grand duplex that has private elevator access and several spacious living areas, which are able to open onto terraces, clad in travertine and ipe decking, for seamless indoor-outdoor living. While nearly every room has water views, the primary...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Racing Great Juan Manuel Fangio’s 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Is up for Sale

Click here to read the full article. “Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” is an overwrought phrase that, in this rare instance, is no exaggeration. From February 28 to March 4, RM Sotheby’s will offer the 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster owned by racing icon Juan Manuel Fangio, and do so through private sale in a sealed-bid auction. Considered by many to be the greatest race car driver of all time, Fangio was born in Balcarce, Argentina on June 24, 1911. His racing career started late, with his most famous years spanning the period from 1950 through 1958. During that time, he piloted Alfa Romeo,...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Staley
Person
Michael Maltzan
Person
Richard Neutra
Robb Report

Everything You Wanted to Know About the Metaverse—But Were Too Afraid to Ask

Click here to read the full article. One of the most buzzed-about destinations of 2022 is barely developed and widely misunderstood, starting with the fact that it isn’t, strictly speaking, real. And yet despite that existential disadvantage, the metaverse has managed to attract some of the world’s biggest brands, from Sotheby’s to the NFL, who’ve set up shop in the virtual universe to drop capsule collections, mint NFTs and auction off multimillion-dollar digital artworks. Along the way, the metaverse also became the hottest concert venue of pandemic-struck 2021, with A-list performances by Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X and Justin Bieber,...
NFL
Robb Report

Private Jet Buyers Are Customizing Interiors Like Never Before

Click here to read the full article. The rise in new-aircraft sales colliding with global supply-chain disruption has caused some interesting trends, including an unseen level of interior customization for smaller jets. Typically, to avoid waiting on delivery, those buyers snap up whatever rolls off the production line—but facing backlogs of up to six months or even a year, owners are seizing the opportunity to design their dream interiors. “Everything from hand-woven carpets to quartz on the galley surfaces to unique quilting, company logos and tailoring on seats” are on various Cessna Citation upgrade lists, according to Christi Tannahill, Cessna’s senior...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

The Latest Hermès Cape Cod Watch Has a High-Tech Dial Made With Semiconductor Parts

Click here to read the full article. Hermès is known for creating exquisite watch dials with designs often lifted from its iconic scarves. Case in point:  this exquisite marquetry example used 195 pieces of wood to recreate a design by British artist Alice Shirley that originally appeared on the company’s vaunted neckwear. In another case, a colorful toucan dial was created using 500 silk threads. But this time around, for its Cape Cod model, the French house found creative inspiration from an unusual source—a type of silicon wafer used in microelectronic semiconductors. The graphic dial on the new Crépuscule Cape Cod ($7,270),...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This Bar on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula Offers the Ultimate in Farm-to-Table Cocktails

Click here to read the full article. The trend has been around long enough that you’ve probably had a farm-to-table cocktail, and you may even have had a good one. But you’ve never quite experienced the ne plus ultra of a “locally sourced” mixed drink until you’ve booked a ticket to the mangrove jungle of Rosewood Mayakoba and its new open-air cocktail bar, Zapote. Furnished by La Metropolitana, the Mexican design firm that finessed Noma, in Copenhagen, it’s a warm, relaxed workshop in which bartenders source Yucatán ingredients from the on-site garden and use them in drink recipes as meticulously...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown La#Hot Chili#The Compound#Housing List#Red Hot Real Estate#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Austrian American
Robb Report

An Ultra-Rare 2021 McLaren Sabre With a Color-Changing Paint Job Is up for Sale

Click here to read the full article. The McLaren Sabre may be less than two years old, but it’s already set to make a splash on the secondary market. A gorgeous example of the one-of-15 supercar just posted for private sale by Barrett-Jackson. There’s much more to the vehicle than it’s exclusivity, though. It’s also a beastly speed machine with a bonkers color-changing paint job. The Sabre, which debuted in December 2020 for the 2021 model year, is the handiwork of the British marque’s bespoke division, McLaren Special Operations (MSO). An exclusive for the US market, the vehicle looks similar to the...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Lucid’s 1,111 HP All-Electric Air Dream Sedan Shows What the Future of Luxury EVs Can Be

Click here to read the full article. In positioning itself as the great Tesla disrupter, Lucid Motors made performance claims for its debut-model Air that seemed destined for the vaporware ether. But now that deliveries have begun on the Lucid Air Dream Edition, and after testing some of these claims from behind the wheel, we’re delighted (and somewhat gobsmacked) to report that the Lucid Air is very real indeed. The first thing that will strike you about the vehicle, assuming you’re unfamiliar with the limited-edition four-door’s spec sheet and its 1,111 hp figure, is the exterior design. Its proportions are imposing...
CARS
Robb Report

These 3 Whimsical Clock Designs Turn Timepieces Into Works of Art

Click here to read the full article. Cartier, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Patek Philippe have long crafted clocks to adorn the tables, walls and desks of the world’s toniest addresses. But unlike the throwback vibes of those big-name counterparts, the creations coming out of the workshops of Clockwright, Miki Eleta and L’Épée are objets with personality—think monsters, space-age apparatuses and giant wooden structures that could pass for sculpture. Clockwright The brainchild of Rick Hale, a forklift driver turned self-taught clockmaker based in Kalamazoo, Mich., Clockwright is known for its conceptual wooden wall clocks with swinging pendulums. But while at first they may...
DESIGN
Robb Report

How a Secret Online Group Found a Backdoor Way to Secure NYC’s Hottest Restaurant Reservations

Securing that table for the pasta tasting menu at Rezdora or the whole rabbit at Dhamaka is no small feat. For some of New York’s hottest restaurants, you have to be prepared to hop on a reservation the moment it’s released online or hope you draw the lucky straw and someone cancels the day you want to go. In the early days of Momofuku Ko, Anthony Bourdain wrote about how it took even David Chang’s parents more than a month to secure a reservation. Well, there was a group of New Yorkers who recently found their way around that. A new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Robb Report

Taste Test: This New Indian Whisky Reinvigorates the Tired Trend of Cask Finishing

Click here to read the full article. It’s starting to feel like every new whiskey release is getting the cask finish treatment these days. For those who are unfamiliar, this means putting the whiskey in another barrel for a brief (or sometimes lengthy) secondary maturation period. Distilleries are using rum, sherry, wine, tequila, mezcal, beer and vermouth barrels to finish nearly every type of whiskey from every country. And sure, many of these are quite good, although some are perhaps attempts to smear boozy lipstick on a whiskey pig. But what if you wanted to finish your whiskey in a...
DRINKS
Robb Report

Aldis Holdge on Why It’s Time to Build More Doors for Diversity in the World of Watchmaking

Click here to read the full article. As someone on the verge of closing in on what has been a 16-year-long pursuit of a dream, I must say that my excitement comes in the form of a renewed sense of responsibility. The launch of my watch brand, A. Hodge Atelier, inches closer every day as my manufacturing partner completes the final stages of R&D. The plan is to release my flagship timepiece–a jump-hours model with nontraditional movement composition—later this year. I’ve thought about this moment every single day since I sketched my first watch. Granted, the tasks currently taking up...
APPAREL
Robb Report

This Gorgeous, Fully Restored 1981 Lamborghini Countach Just Went up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. For the purists unimpressed by Lamborghini’s attempt to bring the Countach into the 21st century as a hybrid, here’s your shot at landing one of the originals. Earlier this week, Sackey & Co. put [via Dupont Registry] a gorgeous 1981 Countach LP400S up for auction. The auction house is calling it one of the finest restored examples of the coveted supercar, and it’s hard to argue—it looks like it was ripped from a poster. Dressed in its original livery—Nero Tenebre over Bianco Latte—this LP400S, chassis no. 1121374, went through a complete cosmetic and mechanical makeover to...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

‘An Overall Feeling of Joy’: How Martha’s Vineyard Became a Welcoming Oasis for Generations of Black Travelers

Click here to read the full article. Young children meet along Inkwell Beach and play together in the warm ocean spray. Soon after, their respective families become acquainted—and so begins a cherished summertime tradition. In the Oak Bluffs area of Martha’s Vineyard, the Inkwell, as it’s fondly known, has long been a summer destination for Black families; the area was even listed in The Negro Motorist Green Book, a travel guide for vacation-bound African-American families popular from the ‘40s to ‘60s. It remains a favorite still today, and showcases a refreshing alternative narrative to the Black experience often depicted in mainstream...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Robb Report

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy