Face of Pain Management

Diabetes is a chronic, lifelong condition, so it’s not surprising that it both impacts and is impacted by so many areas of our lives. It can also be associated with its share of stigma, and people living with diabetes may hear things like “Just do what your doctor says and it will get better” or “you can change it if you really want to.” These messages can wear us down and leave us feeling hopeless. Similarly, pain can be a chronic, lifelong condition. For some, pain comes and goes, but for others, it is a part of our every day. As with diabetes, pain conditions can impact many areas of our lives and can also be associated with stigma.

