California State

These are the least educated counties in California

By Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkXap_0eGO6s6A00

( STACKER ) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK1Jx_0eGO6s6A00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Orange County

– 40.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($24,638 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 17.2% ($31,824)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 27.6% ($42,420)
– Bachelor’s degree: 26% ($64,948)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14.5% ($91,962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kthAZ_0eGO6s6A00
Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Placer County

– 39.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($27,107 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 18% ($38,016)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($46,217)
– Bachelor’s degree: 26.4% ($74,676)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($91,924)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGinz_0eGO6s6A00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#48. San Diego County

– 38.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($23,608 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 18.2% ($31,615)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($38,816)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.8% ($61,990)
– Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($85,114)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9TSJ_0eGO6s6A00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Nevada County

– 37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 5.7% ($25,436 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 18.4% ($33,148)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.8% ($34,876)
– Bachelor’s degree: 24.2% ($47,185)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13% ($70,566)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlnnM_0eGO6s6A00
Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#46. Napa County

– 35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($26,691 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 17.8% ($34,418)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($44,616)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.2% ($64,997)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($83,228)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jgom2_0eGO6s6A00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#45. Sonoma County

– 35.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($27,020 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 18.7% ($34,010)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($42,390)
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($57,266)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.3% ($71,176)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYhpf_0eGO6s6A00
Basar // Wikicommons

#44. San Luis Obispo County

– 35.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($26,267 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 19.9% ($32,376)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($40,697)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.9% ($55,690)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($72,271)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3F6q_0eGO6s6A00
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Alpine County

– 34.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8%
– High school graduate: 28.1% ($36,250)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($24,091)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.2% ($26,500)
– Graduate or professional degree: 13.4% ($41,607)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDeTo_0eGO6s6A00
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#42. El Dorado County

– 34.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.6% ($26,359 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 21.3% ($35,614)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($43,874)
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.6% ($67,004)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.7% ($86,003)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ij1a4_0eGO6s6A00
Pixabay

#41. Santa Barbara County

– 34.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($23,766 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 17.8% ($31,386)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($39,455)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.2% ($59,895)
– Graduate or professional degree: 14% ($79,017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dwyx_0eGO6s6A00
Canva

#40. Ventura County

– 33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($23,475 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 19.2% ($32,179)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($42,848)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.3% ($63,967)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.5% ($87,565)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nu1Zh_0eGO6s6A00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#39. Los Angeles County

– 32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.9% ($22,765 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 20.6% ($30,414)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26% ($37,642)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21.2% ($57,016)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11.3% ($81,014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bh0GX_0eGO6s6A00
Canva

#38. Sacramento County

– 30.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($24,334 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 22.4% ($31,634)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($39,206)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.4% ($59,404)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.4% ($80,370)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1od59P_0eGO6s6A00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Humboldt County

– 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.6% ($24,053 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 22.2% ($27,711)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.9% ($30,551)
– Bachelor’s degree: 20.3% ($37,894)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.1% ($57,386)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TE3AP_0eGO6s6A00
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Mono County

– 28.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($21,236 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.2% ($31,400)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($36,907)
– Bachelor’s degree: 21% ($44,546)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($50,714)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biCuW_0eGO6s6A00
Canva

#35. Butte County

– 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.7% ($25,128 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 22.5% ($29,274)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.6% ($31,245)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($52,405)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.2% ($68,784)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149jTd_0eGO6s6A00
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Inyo County

– 27.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($26,563 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.6% ($31,589)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($34,743)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($52,803)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($71,682)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qXPC_0eGO6s6A00
Canva

#33. Solano County

– 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.6% ($27,130 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.8% ($38,251)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.7% ($45,586)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($62,573)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($80,063)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxN31_0eGO6s6A00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#32. Monterey County

– 24.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 28.5% ($22,311 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 20.3% ($31,107)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($37,640)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($57,550)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.9% ($81,640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZc1W_0eGO6s6A00
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Mariposa County

– 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($26,842 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.4% ($28,152)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.6% ($28,787)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.9% ($43,750)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($47,791)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Vtb0_0eGO6s6A00
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Mendocino County

– 24.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($22,044 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25% ($30,638)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37% ($30,906)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($35,429)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.8% ($50,820)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QtFRn_0eGO6s6A00
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Plumas County

– 23.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 4.9% ($17,639 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.1% ($31,694)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 45.4% ($40,082)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($45,795)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($58,594)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2Jqd_0eGO6s6A00
Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Siskiyou County

– 23.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($19,384 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.5% ($28,646)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.6% ($28,491)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.3% ($39,399)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($54,320)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JLjU_0eGO6s6A00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#27. Riverside County

– 22.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($25,027 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.9% ($32,022)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($39,294)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.2% ($54,710)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($80,929)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esjPG_0eGO6s6A00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#26. Shasta County

– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($25,108 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.4% ($31,070)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.5% ($32,588)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($49,795)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($64,519)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2Gg2_0eGO6s6A00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#25. Fresno County

– 21.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 24% ($20,197 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 22.7% ($28,743)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($34,388)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14% ($53,798)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($78,501)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcapy_0eGO6s6A00
Canva

#24. San Bernardino County

– 21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.1% ($24,816 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.3% ($31,587)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($37,961)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($54,341)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($75,361)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZGUf_0eGO6s6A00
Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Tuolumne County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($21,261 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.3% ($31,311)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.9% ($37,240)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.2% ($54,034)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($76,901)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWbC5_0eGO6s6A00
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#22. San Benito County

– 19.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($26,340 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.8% ($36,580)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36% ($43,796)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($64,555)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($85,484)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYnTq_0eGO6s6A00
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Trinity County

– 19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($15,987 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.8% ($25,668)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38% ($31,173)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($36,111)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($26,563)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5zl4_0eGO6s6A00
Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Amador County

– 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($25,893 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.5% ($36,402)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.3% ($41,289)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($41,010)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($80,794)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vU0Sr_0eGO6s6A00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#19. San Joaquin County

– 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($26,030 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.3% ($33,788)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($42,267)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.9% ($57,875)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($79,262)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBTH8_0eGO6s6A00
Canva

#18. Calaveras County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($31,784 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28% ($29,484)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.8% ($40,736)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($62,581)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($70,706)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3td1Op_0eGO6s6A00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#17. Sutter County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($20,687 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.3% ($30,854)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($37,319)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($53,344)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($72,292)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKgsf_0eGO6s6A00

#16. Sierra County

#16. Sierra County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($18,636 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.7% ($21,705)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 42.8% ($32,950)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($44,700)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($44,405)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juVXR_0eGO6s6A00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Yuba County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($24,301 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.6% ($35,894)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.7% ($38,216)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($49,502)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($71,103)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478uNu_0eGO6s6A00
Public Domain

#14. Stanislaus County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($26,090 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.3% ($32,874)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($39,203)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($62,524)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($84,366)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxLVV_0eGO6s6A00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#13. Kern County

– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 26% ($21,727 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.8% ($30,312)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($37,109)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($61,227)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($82,063)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMDPm_0eGO6s6A00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Tehama County

– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($25,099 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.1% ($30,434)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.8% ($29,459)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($46,196)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($64,219)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnV4C_0eGO6s6A00
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lake County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14.2% ($22,483 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.5% ($26,312)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.8% ($30,727)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($54,861)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($52,500)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yB96_0eGO6s6A00
Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Modoc County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($25,806 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33% ($27,168)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($31,786)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($46,944)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OK4AL_0eGO6s6A00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#9. Imperial County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 30.3% ($17,025 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.3% ($26,626)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($31,468)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($43,476)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($72,366)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pk7XQ_0eGO6s6A00
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Colusa County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 28.8% ($26,989 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 26.2% ($33,563)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($35,378)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($51,335)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($53,214)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0YX9_0eGO6s6A00
Canva

#7. Del Norte County

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20% ($19,977 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31% ($24,694)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($31,822)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($47,813)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($72,672)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4775_0eGO6s6A00
Armona // Wikicommons

#6. Kings County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 26.6% ($22,391 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.3% ($31,838)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($37,542)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($56,425)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($76,636)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cyJ2_0eGO6s6A00
Public Domain

#5. Madera County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 28.1% ($20,699 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 24.9% ($30,326)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($32,311)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($57,130)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($64,677)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAALo_0eGO6s6A00
Canva

#4. Tulare County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 29.2% ($19,465 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.5% ($29,455)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($33,501)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($54,785)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($78,869)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekAcG_0eGO6s6A00
Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Glenn County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 25.2% ($26,102 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.2% ($26,932)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.4% ($27,166)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($54,487)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($62,396)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VymF_0eGO6s6A00
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Merced County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 30.9% ($25,806 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.3% ($30,403)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($34,530)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($53,728)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($66,366)50 / 50Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9Szi_0eGO6s6A00
Getty Images

#1. Lassen County

– 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.9% ($30,448 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.5% ($40,233)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.8% ($42,236)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($49,327)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($62,500)

