Chipotle opens new Utah location with drive-thru lane

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chipotle fans can rejoice because picking up your favorite meal just got that much easier.

A new Chipotle with a drive-thru lane has opened up in Riverton.

The drive-thru lane, also known as “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

This new Chipotlane will be Utah’s fourth drive-thru with others located in Provo, Cedar City and South Jordan. The South Jordan location opened just earlier this month.

The Riverton location is also hiring and offers competitive benefits for employees.

Customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase as well.

The new location’s address: 4599 W. Partridge Hill Lane Riverton, UT 84096

Hours: Open every day 10:45 a.m. – 10 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.