Jack Smethurst dead aged 89 – Love Thy Neighbour actor dies ‘peacefully’ at home surrounded by his family

By Lottie Tiplady-Bishop
 4 days ago

LOVE Thy Neighbour's Jack Smethurst has passed away aged 89.

The actor was made famous for his role as Eddie Booth in the controversial sitcom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fc2xq_0eGO6pRz00
Jack Smethurst, right, died peacefully in his sleep Credit: ITV

The actor died peacefully, surrounded by his family, The Daily Star reports.

He leaves behind his wife, Barbara Nicholls, and their four children.

Paying tribute on Twitter, John Altman - best known for his role as Nasty Nick in Eastenders - wrote: "Saddened to hear that my old friend Jack Smethurst has passed away. He was great fun to work with.

"I will always have fond memories of the times we spent together. May he rest in peace."

Actor's agency Pemberton Associates said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former client, Jack Smethurst.

"He had a very long career, appearing in many iconic films and series. See the thread below for fabulous images.

"He had thousands of amazing stories and was a genuinely lovely man. RIP Jack."

Ashford council leader Jason Zadronzy said: "Really sad to hear that wonderful actor Jack Smethurst has passed away.

"An amazing comic talent, and in the very first Carry On film in 1958. Always had time for his fans and a hilarious tale to tell. He will be greatly missed."

The actor also appeared in For The Love Of Ada, Carry On Sergeant, The Rag Trade; Dinnerladies, Here's Harry, Watch Your Stern and Doctor At Large.

The actor, from Manchester, completed national service in the RAF before entering comedy.

He studied at the London Academy of Dramatic Arts before landing his role on the sitcom - which followed the lives of two neighbours, one white man and one black man.

Rudolph Walker, who played the black neighbour, Will Reynolds, wrote in The Guardian in 2001 that the show is about "a black guy and a white guy being damned stupid".

The show's writers insisted in 2003 that the sitcom had both anti-black and anti-white elements, and that it was a kind of mutual racism.

While some viewers understood the racial element of the comedy to be poking fun at racists, others disagreed.

Addressing this in 2016, Jack told BBC Radio 4 how work virtually dried up following his appearance on the show.

He said that he felt as though he had been "typecast," adding: "I don't think it was the racial content; I think it's the fact that your face is so familiar.

"I think people are a lot more adaptable now in accepting that an actor who was playing one role is playing a different role this time.

"It must have lost me a few roles, but I more than made up for it. It's been a chequered career but it's been a rewarding one. I've enjoyed every minute."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OoWcX_0eGO6pRz00
The actor said he thinks Love Thy Neighbour 'cost him a few roles' Credit: ITV

