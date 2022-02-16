ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Truckers end US border blockade, siege in Ottawa goes on

By ROB GILLIES and WILSON RING
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FO5C_0eGO6d6V00
Virus Outbreak Canada Protests A police officer speaks with a trucker as he distributes a notice to protesters, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. Ottawa’s police chief was ousted Tuesday amid criticism of his inaction against the trucker protests that have paralyzed Canada's capital for over two weeks, while the number of blockades maintained by demonstrators at the U.S. border dropped to just one. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP) (Adrian Wyld)

OTTAWA, Ontario — (AP) — Tensions rose in Ottawa on Wednesday as police trying to break the nearly three-week siege of the capital by truckers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions began warning drivers to leave immediately or risk arrest.

At the same time, protesters abandoned their last remaining truck blockade along the U.S. border — at Emerson, Manitoba, opposite North Dakota, police said. With that, all border crossings were open for the first time in more than two weeks of unrest.

In Ottawa, authorities in yellow “police liaison” vests went from rig to rig, knocking on the doors of the trucks parked outside Parliament, to hand truckers leaflets informing them they could be prosecuted, lose their licenses and see their vehicles seized under Canada’s Emergencies Act. Police also began ticketing vehicles.

Some truckers ripped up the order, and one protester shouted, “I will never go home!” Some threw the warning into a toilet put out on the street. Protesters sat in their trucks and defiantly honked their horns in a chorus that echoed loudly downtown.

At least one trucker pulled away from Parliament Hill.

There was no immediate word from police on when or if they might move in to clear the hundreds trucks by force. But protest leaders braced for action on Wednesday.

“If it means that I need to go to prison, if I need to be fined in order to allow freedom to be restored in this country — millions of people have given far more for their freedom,” said David Paisley, who traveled to Ottawa with a friend who is a truck driver.

Marie Eye, of Victoriaville, Quebec, who has been making soup for the protesters, said the warnings were “just a piece of paper” and doubted police had the manpower to remove the rigs or the protesters.

The warnings came just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the emergency law.

“It’s not for politicians to tell police when and how to do things. What we have done with the emergency act is to make sure the police have the necessary tools,” Trudeau said Wednesday. “It’s something that I, like all residents of Ottawa, hope to happen soon.”

Since late January, protesters in trucks and other vehicles have jammed the streets of the capital and obstructed border crossings. The demonstrations by the self-styled Freedom Convoy initially focused on Canada's vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country, but soon morphed into a broad attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau himself.

The protests have drawn support from right-wing extremists and have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the U.S., triggering complaints in some quarters about America being a bad influence on Canada.

Amid signs police were losing patience in Ottawa, organizers of the demonstrations encouraged supporters to come to the capital to make it difficult for officers to clear the area. But the nation’s top safety official warned them to stay away or face legal consequences too.

Meanwhile, the premiers of two Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. governors sent a letter to Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden calling on them to end their nations’ vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the border.

The bumper-to-bumper demonstrations have infuriated many Ottawa residents, who have complained of being harassed and intimidated on the clogged streets.

Over the past weeks, authorities hesitated to move against many of the protesters around the country, citing in some cases a lack of manpower and fears of violence. But frustration over the government's inaction has mounted, resulting in the ouster of Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly this week.

As of Tuesday, Ottawa officials said 360 vehicles remained involved in the blockade in the city’s core, down from a high of roughly 4,000.

“They don’t want to give this up because this is their last stand, their last main hub,” said Michael Kempa, a criminology professor at the University of Ottawa.

Even after the warnings, a few protesters roasted a pig on the street in front of Parliament, and a child played with blocks in a small playground area on a road lined with trucks.

An Ottawa child welfare agency advised parents at the demonstration to arrange for someone to take care of their children in the event of a police crackdown. Some protesters had their youngsters with them.

Police in the capital appeared to be following the playbook that authorities used over the weekend to break the blockade at the economically vital Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit. Police there handed out leaflets informing protesters they risked arrest.

After many of those demonstrators left and the protest had dwindled, police moved in and made dozens of arrests. The blockade there had disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to curtail production.

Stephanie Carvin, who once worked for Canada’s domestic intelligence service and teaches national security at Carleton University in Ottawa, said police in the capital face a tricky situation. Some of the protesters are extremists, and police run the risk of violence if they try to disperse or arrest them, she said.

“Minimizing this, ensuring that this isn’t a last stand, is really, really important,” Carvin said. “The last thing we want is any kind of propaganda that can really feed the flames of this movement for years to come.”

___

Gillies reported from Toronto. Associated Press writers Robert Bumsted in Ottawa and Andrew Selsky in Portland, Oregon, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Fox News

Hannity predicts outcome of Canada's 'Freedom Convoy'

Sean Hannity predicted the truckers in Canada's "Freedom Convoy" will "win in the end" during Friday's opening monologue. "The cowardly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with government officials in Ontario … they're now threatening these peaceful protesters," Hannity said. "You know, the guys that were the heroes of the pandemic … with a massive $100,000 fines, one-year prison time — they want to seize their trucks and their licenses and pretty much destroy their lives."
ADVOCACY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Peter Sloly
The Week

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah doesn't get why Fox News is supporting the Canada trucker blockade

The anti-vaccine mandate "Freedom Convoy" of big rigs and other vehicles blocking three major U.S.-Canada border crossing and strangling the business district of Canada's capital, Ottawa, has now drawn the ire of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford, major automakers, 911 operators, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the White House, which urged Trudeau on Thursday to address the blockade.
ECONOMY
BBC

Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold in Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Blockade#Truckers#Border Crossings#Protest#Ap#Parliament Hill
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

Canadian civil liberties groups respond to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

Several Canadian civil liberties groups are speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding for "Freedom Convoy" truckers who are protesting trade routes. While some groups have approved of the measure, which cuts off funding from the protesters, calling it "responsible"...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Canadian mayor shuts down Ted Cruz as he encourages truckers to starve country

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart and US senator Ted Cruz are embroiled in a verbal showdown on Twitter about the massive “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates.Mr Cruz weighed in on Canadian affairs after Mr Stewart, Vancouver mayor, released a statement on 5 February, urging protesters to “go home” to make their point ahead of truckers' planned protests in the city.“As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home,” the statement by Mr Stewart...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Ottawa police chief says ‘significant’ funding of truckers’ protest comes from US

Ottawa’s police chief says a “significant” amount of funding for the Canadian truckers’ protest has poured in from sympathisers in the United States.Thousands of demonstrators from across the country have occupied the city’s downtown area since last week to try and force a change to the country’s vaccine mandates.A GoFundMe account set up to back the Freedom Convoy has raised more than $10m, but a notice on it now says that it has been paused as the website reviews it to “ensure it complies with out terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”“We are now aware of a...
PROTESTS
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
77K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy