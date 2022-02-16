Gov. Edwards extends COVID emergency, possibly for last time

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards today renewed the public health emergency for the coronavirus pandemic. Like the last proclamation, it did not include any restrictions or mandates.

"While my order does not include any required mitigation measures, it is very important that people continue to take into account their own personal risk of serious illness if they get COVID, including if they are immunocompromised, have comorbid health conditions or are unvaccinated," Gov. Edwards said.

The governor's officer, the Louisiana Department of Health, and the CDC still recommend masks when indoors, and even outdoors if in a large crowd, such as at a Mardi Gras parade.

"As we move deeper into the Mardi Gras season and with the continued return of big events and gatherings, people should be aware that the CDC recommends that in communities with high transmission rates, currently all 64 of our parishes, people wear masks in public in crowds, especially indoors," said Gov. Edwards, adding "if you got your booster dose today, you could have supercharged immunity by Mardi Gras."

Even though there is no statewide mask mandate, federal rules require masks on public transportation, and in health care settings. Local governments, school districts, and businesses may also require masks.

The current proclamation runs through March 16, but the governor could end it before that date. The original public health emergency declaration was issued March 11, 2020. The governor's office says it is working with cabinet officials to determine if letting the order expire would hinder the state's response.