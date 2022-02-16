Department: Woman armed with knife shot by LA County deputy

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A woman armed with a knife was shot and killed when she charged at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies were sent to the location on Abacus Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on a call about a family disturbance and a “possibly mentally ill person” and encountered the armed woman, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

“At some point during their interaction, the female charged at the deputies with the knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” it said.

Deputies and firefighters tried to aid the woman but she died at the scene, the department said.

No deputies were injured.

No other details were immediately released.