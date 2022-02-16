ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Department: Woman armed with knife shot by LA County deputy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A woman armed with a knife was shot and killed when she charged at Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies were sent to the location on Abacus Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on a call about a family disturbance and a “possibly mentally ill person” and encountered the armed woman, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

“At some point during their interaction, the female charged at the deputies with the knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” it said.

Deputies and firefighters tried to aid the woman but she died at the scene, the department said.

No deputies were injured.

No other details were immediately released.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

3 injured in shooting at after-hours party at Chicago office

CHICAGO (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an after-hours party at an office on Chicago’s northwest side, according to police. A gunman entered the office around 1:10 a.m. and opened fire. A 29-year-old man was struck in the chest. Another man and woman, both 30, were each shot in the leg. All were hospitalized in fair condition.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

766K+
Followers
392K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy