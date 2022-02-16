ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Peacemaker’ Renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max

By Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bpt2T_0eGO5r6o00

Click here to read the full article.

The DC Comics adaptation “ Peacemaker ” has been renewed for Season 2 on HBO Max , executive producer James Gunn and star John Cena announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes the day before the Season 1 finale of the show, which continues the story of Cena’s titular costume vigilante from Gunn’s 2021 feature film “The Suicide Squad.” Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee played the members of the motley crew of operatives tasked to help Peacemaker repel an alien invasion.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the first season and directed five, along with Jody HIll, Rosemary Rodriguez and Brad Anderson, who each directed one. Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller executive produced, with Cena as co-executive producer and Stacy Littlejohn as consulting producer.

For Season 2, Gunn will write and direct every episode.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with ‘Peacemaker,'” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. “He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world. As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f—ing chance.”

It is difficult to parse just how popular “Peacemaker” has been during its eight-episode run — HBO Max does not release viewership data and Nielsen doesn’t yet measure HBO Max — but there have been some tentative signs that the show has been a major hit for the streamer. Parrot Analytics reported that the show was 69.5 times more in demand than the average series, according to Business Insider. And the show cracked Reelgood’s Top 10 streaming titles twice in January.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lindsey Pearlman, ‘Chicago Justice’ Actress, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Pearlman, a TV actress who appeared in “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice,” was found dead on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was 43. An update posted to the LAPD website reads, “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Details surrounding Pearlman’s disappearance and death were not immediately available. Pearlman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

David Brenner, Editor on ‘Justice League,’ ‘Independence Day’ and More, Dies at 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film editor who worked on dozens of films including “Justice League,” “Independence Day” and “Born on the Fourth of July,” died on Thursday, Variety has confirmed. He was 59. “He was an extraordinary editor and a loving, compassionate family man,” the American Cinema Editors, of which Brenner was a member, said in a statement. “In an effort to support David’s family during this terrible time, Lightstorm Entertainment has created this GoFundMe account. More important than any financial assistance this may provide, it’s an opportunity to let his wife Amber and...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth Reunite for Graphic Novel-Based Movie, ‘Here’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 30 years since their Oscar-winning collaboration on “Forrest Gump,” Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth will reunite for a new movie. The trio are set to adapt the innovative graphic novel, “Here,” with Hanks attached to star, Zemeckis to direct and Roth to pen the script.  Published in 2014 by illustrator and comics innovator Richard McGuire, “Here” is centered in one room and chronicles the events that have occurred in that space over the course of hundreds of thousands of years. This new project marks the first time all three will reunite since...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hill
Person
James Gunn
Person
Freddie Stroma
Person
Steve Agee
Person
Danielle Brooks
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Peter Safran
Person
John Cena
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Girl Before’ Star David Oyelowo Breaks Down Its Twist Ending

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for all episodes of “The Girl Before,” which arrived to HBO Max on February 10. David Oyelowo isn’t eager to inhabit a minimalist home like his character from “The Girl Before.” “It would probably be fun for a weekend as a novelty, but this is not the place for me,” he says. “If Edward Monkford were my landlord, I think he would murder me.” And murder was certainly on viewers’ minds during the four-episode HBO Max series, as Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Jane doggedly pursues answers about the death of her...
TV SERIES
Variety

How “The Cuphead Show!” Brings the Golden Age of Animation to the Modern Day

Click here to read the full article. When the video game “Cuphead” was released in 2017, it became something of an instant classic in the animation community. Studio MDHR’s shoot ‘em up indie platformer, in which players take control of the title character as he goes on a quest to defeat the devil, is a loving tribute to the Golden Age of animation, with graphics that mimic the rubber hose style of the earliest Mickey Mouse and Fleischer Studios shorts. Even Dave Wasson, who doesn’t normally play video games, kept his eye on the game when it was first announced...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrot Analytics#Business Insider
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz Among Five Cast in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ at AMC

Click here to read the full article. The upcoming AMC anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” is continuing to build out its cast. Variety has learned that Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”), Danny Ramirez (“The Falcon & The Winter Soldier”), Loan Chabanol (“Fading Gigolo”), Embeth Davidtz (“Old,” “Ray Donovan”) and Jessie T. Usher (“Shaft,” “The Boys”) have all joined the series set in the “Walking Dead” universe. Previously announced cast members include Daniella Pineda, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell. “Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new...
TV SERIES
Variety

What Happened to Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Film? Every Detail About His Canceled Pitch

Click here to read the full article. Paramount confirmed this week that “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman will head into production on a new “Star Trek” movie later this year with Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg reprising their roles for a fourth go-around on the big screen. For Quentin Tarantino fans, the news is the latest reminder that the Oscar winner’s “Stark Trek” movie remains dead. At least for now. Tarantino fans were sent into a frenzy in late 2017 after it was announced that Paramount and “Star Trek” producer J.J. Abrams loved Tarantino’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Comedy Central Show Renewed for Another Season Following HBO Max Move

The former Comedy Central series South Side was renewed for a third season. After the show's first season aired on Comedy Central, the series moved to HBO Max for its second and it has since been a success for the WarnerMedia streaming platform. The series was created by Diallo Riddle and its stars, brothers Bashir Salahuddin and Sultan Salahuddin.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Apple Enlists Korean Director Park Chan-wook to Shoot Martial-Arts Fantasy Film Entirely on iPhone

Click here to read the full article. Apple tapped Park Chan-wook, among Korea’s most successful and critically acclaimed directors, to make a movie shot entirely on its latest iPhones. Park’s “Life Is But a Dream” is the first project in Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” marketing campaign to be produced, shot and edited entirely in Korea. (Watch Park’s film below or at this link.) The film blends martial arts with romance, dark comedy and pansori (판소리) — Korea’s traditional musical storytelling technique — to tell a surreal tale featuring both a wedding and a funeral. In the 21-minute movie, an undertaker digs up an...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Michael Bay Calls ‘Bulls—‘ on James Bond Holding the Record for Biggest Film Explosion

Click here to read the full article. Michael Bay is calling “bullshit” on the James Bond franchise for holding the Guinness World Record for largest film stunt explosion. It was the 007 tentpole “Spectre” that set the record with one set explosion that had “a total yield of 68.47 tonnes of TNT equivalent.” Not so fast, Bay recently told Empire magazine. According to the mayhem-loving action director, his historical war epic “Pearl Harbor” has an even bigger explosion during the central attack sequence. “[Producer] Jerry Bruckheimer showed Ridley Scott the movie,” Bay said. “And the quote [from Scott] was, ‘Fuck me.’...
MOVIES
Variety

George R.R. Martin Confirms ‘House of the Dragon’ Wrapped Filming: ‘I’m Loving’ the Rough Cuts

Click here to read the full article. George R.R. Martin announced on his personal blog that HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” has wrapped production on its debut 10-episode season. The series is set 300 years before the events of “Thrones” and stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. “Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has wrapped for the first season of ‘House of the Dragon,” Martin wrote. “Yes, all 10 episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving...
TV SERIES
Variety

FX Boss John Landgraf Says Lack of Streaming Hurt ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Click here to read the full article. Fans of “American Crime Story” were perplexed when “Impeachment,” the newest installment of the show, was not available to stream on Hulu after its linear premiere other FX titles these days. Network chairman John Landgraf says that fact may have hurt the show’s standing in the cultural conversation. “I think that not being on a streaming platform played to ‘Impeachment’s’ disadvantage,” Landgraf said in an interview with Variety. “I think that many more people prefer to consume scripted programming on streaming platforms now and it was not on a streaming platform. That was a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Storm Eunice Impacts U.K. Productions Like ‘The Crown,’ But Makes a Star Out of Big Jet TV

Click here to read the full article. When it rains, it pours. And pandemic and politics aside, the U.K. has yet another challenge to contend with: Storm Eunice. Billed as Britain’s “worst storm in decades,” Storm Eunice swept onto the British Isles on Friday morning, bringing parts of the country to a standstill due to heavy winds and rain and canceling some flights and train travel. The U.K.’s official weather agency, known as the Met Office, issued a rare “red warning” for some parts of the country, meaning the winds pose a “risk to life.” “The red warning areas indicate a significant danger to...
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

How the Directors of ‘Strawberry Mansion’ Made a Movie About Dreams Feel Like One

Click here to read the full article. Tons of films have dreams in them, but few capture what a dream actually feels like better than “Strawberry Mansion,” the surrealist indie dramedy that premiered at Sundance Film Festival last year and opens in theaters Friday and on digital next week. Directed by Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley, the film tells the story of James Preble (Audley), an auditor who taxes people’s dreams for the U.S. government. On assignment to review the VHS-recorded dreams of aging artist Arabella Isadora (Penny Fuller), he winds up falling for the version of her younger self (Grace...
MOVIES
Variety

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, World of Women Partner to Adapt NFTs Into Movies, TV Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine has forged a storytelling partnership with World of Women (WoW), the NFT collective that is cracking open the male-dominated world of crypto currency while celebrating inclusivity and equality. World of Women launched in July 2021 with some 10,000 artworks from women creators, quickly becoming one of the most popular and profitable purveyors of non-fungible tokens. As part of the partnership, Hello Sunshine will build out the World of Women character universe and franchise into entertainment properties including feature films, scripted and unscripted TV series. The move is another sign of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy