Oshkosh, WI

Waupun Warriors hang on to top spot in latest girls basketball rankings

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVEA2_0eGO5pLM00

Here are the top basketball teams in the Oshkosh Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter coverage area. Teams are ranked "pound-for-pound" in relation to success and enrollment size.

Girls basketball

1. Waupun (21-3): East Central Conference champs hang on to top spot despite losing three of their last five games, with two of those losses to highly-ranked larger schools Notre Dame (D2) and Verona (D1). Next: D3 playoffs, TBA.

2. Laconia (19-4): Spartans win Flyway Conference title and close out regular season against Campbellsport. Next: Friday vs. Campbellsport.

3. St. Mary's Springs (19-4): Ledgers have strong finish to regular season, winning eight of their last nine games. Next: Friday at Winnebago Lutheran.

4. Oakfield (18-5): Trailways-East champs led in scoring by Adi Moser (13.4), Stella Hofman (12.7) and Jaylin Gremminger (11.0). Next: Thursday vs. Stockbridge.

5. Winnebago Lutheran (17-5): Vikings back in top 5 and are led in scoring by Kira Shea (16.5) and Lindsey Nell (15.2). Abby Cole also having strong season, averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds. Next: Friday vs. St. Mary's Springs.

Others: Lourdes Academy (16-7).

Boys basketball

1. St. Mary's Springs (17-4): Ledgers are one win away from securing at least a share of the Flyway Conference title. Next: Thursday vs. Lomira.

2. Oshkosh North (16-6): Spartans are led in scoring by Xzavion Mitchell (21.8) and Steven Clark (19.6). Next: Friday at Appleton East.

3. Campbellsport (15-3): Cougars can still win a share of the Flyway with wins over Laconia and Springs over the next week. Next: Thursday at Laconia.

4. Oakfield (16-5): Oaks tied atop Trailways-East with Lourdes and Hustisford. Oakfield ends regular-season play at Hustisford next Thursday which could decide the league title. Next: Thursday at Stockbridge.

5. Lourdes Academy (14-6): Knights have showdown with Hustisford this week and a win there could help the Knights net the Trailways-East title. Next: Friday vs. Hustisford.

Others: Mayville (12-8), Laconia (14-8), Winnebago Lutheran (12-9).

#Boys Basketball#Tba#Basketball Teams#Waupun Warriors#Notre Dame#Flyway Conference#Campbellsport#Trailways East#Cougars
Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

