ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Spotter Says It Has $1 Billion War Chest to Buy YouTube Creators’ Video Catalogs After Major Funding Round

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Spotter , a two-year-old startup that acquires rights to the video catalogs of YouTubers, announced $200 million in new funding led by Japan’s SoftBank. Spotter said that gives it a valuation of $1.7 billion — and will let the company invest $1 billion with YouTube creators.

The Series D in financing from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 follows the $555 million in funding Spotter raised across three previously undisclosed rounds of financing. In addition to Softbank, Spotter’s investors include Access Industries, CoVenture, Crossbeam Venture Partners, GPS Investment Partners and HighPost Capital.

Spotter was founded in early 2019 by Aaron DeBevoise , who formerly co-founded Machinima and StyleHaul, two YouTube multichannel networks (MCNs) that aggregated multiple creators under one roof. Under Spotter’s next-gen MCN model, it pays creators up-front cash to license their existing content.

To date, Spotter has inked deals with some of the biggest creators on YouTube, including MrBeast, Dude Perfect, Like Nastya, Aphmau, and Smokin’ & Grillin’ wit AB.

“This latest investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 is a testament to the creator economy maturing into a new era,” DeBevoise said in a statement. “Following years of development in technology and data collection, we’re proud that Spotter has emerged as the market leader in this progression — building the bridge that allows creators to transform their channels into their own individual enterprises. This new investment allows us to continue being the preeminent partner to creators.”

MrBeast, the nom de internet of Jimmy Donaldson, said he worked with Spotter to finance his Spanish-language channel “because the cost of dubbing is expensive and the revenue on YouTube is delayed —  you don’t get it instantly. By partnering with Spotter, I was able to keep dubbing videos and uploading.”

Spotter claims its portfolio of licensed content — comprising hundreds of thousands of videos — has generated more than 40 billion minutes of watch time per month and reaches more than 1.2 billion subscribers.

“We believe that Spotter is supercharging the growth of this ecosystem by equipping creators with the capital, network and technology tools to grow their businesses from solopreneurs to enterprises,” Kristin Bannon, investment director at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Spotter team to support their mission of accelerating creative potential.”

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lindsey Pearlman, ‘Chicago Justice’ Actress, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Pearlman, a TV actress who appeared in “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice,” was found dead on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was 43. An update posted to the LAPD website reads, “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Details surrounding Pearlman’s disappearance and death were not immediately available. Pearlman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

David Brenner, Editor on ‘Justice League,’ ‘Independence Day’ and More, Dies at 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, an Oscar-winning film editor who worked on dozens of films including “Justice League,” “Independence Day” and “Born on the Fourth of July,” died on Thursday, Variety has confirmed. He was 59. “He was an extraordinary editor and a loving, compassionate family man,” the American Cinema Editors, of which Brenner was a member, said in a statement. “In an effort to support David’s family during this terrible time, Lightstorm Entertainment has created this GoFundMe account. More important than any financial assistance this may provide, it’s an opportunity to let his wife Amber and...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth Reunite for Graphic Novel-Based Movie, ‘Here’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 30 years since their Oscar-winning collaboration on “Forrest Gump,” Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth will reunite for a new movie. The trio are set to adapt the innovative graphic novel, “Here,” with Hanks attached to star, Zemeckis to direct and Roth to pen the script.  Published in 2014 by illustrator and comics innovator Richard McGuire, “Here” is centered in one room and chronicles the events that have occurred in that space over the course of hundreds of thousands of years. This new project marks the first time all three will reunite since...
MOVIES
protocol.com

YouTube is adding a ton of tools to keep creators on the site

YouTube is introducing a slew of new ways creators can make money and use the platform. CPO Neal Mohan laid out the platform’s plan for the coming year in a long post Thursday. Mohan said creators will have new ways to make money through Shorts, YouTube’s TikTok clone. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Creators#Softbank#The Creator#Softbank Vision Fund 2#Access Industries#Gps Investment Partners#Highpost Capital#Machinima#Stylehaul#Mcn#Smokin Grillin
dot.LA

Spotter Raises $200 Million To License YouTubers’ Old Videos

Bruce Springsteen and Sting are not the only artists these days making millions of dollars from their content catalogs: YouTube stars are monetizing their libraries, too. Since launching in 2019, Los Angeles-based startup Spotter has spent $350 million to license YouTubers’ back catalogs—providing creators with cash up front in exchange for their videos’ advertising revenues. But whereas musicians like Springsteen and Sting have cashed in on their catalogs as an exit strategy, YouTube creators can use Spotter to get the money they need to further grow their brands. And if they succeed, that only makes Spotter’s investment in them even more valuable.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NBC News

YouTube includes NFTs in new creator tools

YouTube is launching new creator tools to expand monetization, including allowing creators to sell content as NFTs so fans can "own" videos. Weeks after suggesting that the platform would branch out into NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, YouTube announced plans to integrate the burgeoning technology into its creator tools. In a blog post Thursday, YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, wrote that the expanded creator monetization tools would include selling NFTs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
pymnts.com

Alchemy Valuation Exceeds $10B After $200M Funding Round

Cryptocurrency startup Alchemy is now valued at $10.2 billion, the company said Tuesday (Feb. 8), after a $200 million fundraising round led by Lightspeed and Silver Lake and including earlier investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue and Pantera, according to a CNBC report. Alchemy was valued at $3.5 billion after...
MARKETS
pymnts

NFT Creator Animoca’s Funding Round Nears $500M With KKR Involvement

Private equity company KKR & Co. is in talks to join the latest fundraising round for Hong Kong-based metaverse gaming company Animoca Brands Corp., bringing the effort near $500 million and the company’s pre-money valuation to $5 billion, insiders told Bloomberg Wednesday (Feb. 9). Animoca raised $359 million in...
BUSINESS
BBC

Craftsman starts firm after watching Youtube videos

A man who left school with no GCSEs has started his own business making concrete statues after learning the skills from Youtube. Adam Denston, from Stafford, said his learning difficulties and ADHD meant he struggled when working as an employee. Last year the 40-year-old decided to turn his moulded statue-making...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DIY Photography

YouTube has changed how it enforces “Fair Use” after creator receives 150 copyright claims overnight

This is an interesting case, but it might be an odd one to try to wrap your head around. Irish YouTuber Mark Fitzpatrick, otherwise known as Totally Not Mark, who has over 700,000 subscribers woke up one December morning to more than 150 copyright claims from Japanese anime company, Toei Animation – creator of shows such as Dragon Ball Z, One Piece and Slam Dunk – which threatened about three years worth of Mark and his team’s work.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

YouTube woos creators to fend off competition

YouTube on Thursday laid out goals for the year that included making the lives of creators easier and boosting a popular format that rivals TikTok. The video-sharing platform is investing in short-form and live video, along with tools to help creators make money and produce fresh content, according to chief product officer Neal Mohan. "YouTube creators are the heart and soul of the platform, and we want them to always be able to fulfill their most ambitious creative goals," Mohan said in a blog post. "To give them every opportunity possible, we'll continue to invest across our multiple formats."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

How “The Cuphead Show!” Brings the Golden Age of Animation to the Modern Day

Click here to read the full article. When the video game “Cuphead” was released in 2017, it became something of an instant classic in the animation community. Studio MDHR’s shoot ‘em up indie platformer, in which players take control of the title character as he goes on a quest to defeat the devil, is a loving tribute to the Golden Age of animation, with graphics that mimic the rubber hose style of the earliest Mickey Mouse and Fleischer Studios shorts. Even Dave Wasson, who doesn’t normally play video games, kept his eye on the game when it was first announced...
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
WDBO

Intel says it will buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Intel said it is buying Israeli company Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion in a deal that could give the California chipmaking giant an edge in the business of making custom-designed chips. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Tuesday that acquiring Tower will help...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Variety

Apple Enlists Korean Director Park Chan-wook to Shoot Martial-Arts Fantasy Film Entirely on iPhone

Click here to read the full article. Apple tapped Park Chan-wook, among Korea’s most successful and critically acclaimed directors, to make a movie shot entirely on its latest iPhones. Park’s “Life Is But a Dream” is the first project in Apple’s “Shot on iPhone” marketing campaign to be produced, shot and edited entirely in Korea. (Watch Park’s film below or at this link.) The film blends martial arts with romance, dark comedy and pansori (판소리) — Korea’s traditional musical storytelling technique — to tell a surreal tale featuring both a wedding and a funeral. In the 21-minute movie, an undertaker digs up an...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Variety

50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy