ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Snoop Dogg will take artists into the metaverse with his plans to make Death Row Records an NFT music label

By Natasha Dailey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PV6Zw_0eGO5JXS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V8jN4_0eGO5JXS00
Snoop Dogg.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

  • Snoop Dogg said on the Clubhouse app that he would make Death Row Records an NFT music label.
  • The rapper also said the record company will put artists out "through the metaverse."
  • Snoop Dogg announced his acquisition of Death Row Records last week.

Snoop Dogg is bringing his recently acquired music label to the metaverse.

The rapper turned crypto-entrepreneur announced on the Clubhouse app Wednesday that Death Row Records, which he bought earlier this month, would become an NFT label, Fortune initially reported . Snoop Dogg made the announcement after joining a Clubhouse room created by Will Weinbach titled "I'm Not Leaving This Room Until Snoop Dogg Joins."

"We will be putting out artists through the metaverse," he said, according to a YouTube recording . "Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse."

Death Row Records , founded by Dr. Dre and Marion "Suge" Knight, helped launch Snoop Dogg's music career in the 1990s. Just last week, he announced he acquired the label from a Blackstone-controlled music company and said it was "an extremely meaningful moment" to have ownership.

Snoop Dogg is one of the many celebrities leading the way into the world of crypto and NFTs, which are generally defined as digital collectibles minted on the blockchain. Last April, he debuted his first NFT collection on Crypto.com. Earlier this year, he teased the " Snoopverse ," a metaverse on the Sandbox platform for virtual concerts and more.

The entertainer, who performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, recently released his latest album "B.O.D.R," short for Bacc on Death Row, on the blockchain and made one of the songs available as an NFT, Fortune said.

In a statement about the release, Snoop Dogg said the music industry "will always be changing." Insider previously reported that the push into NFTs from artists like Snoop Dogg, DJ Steve Aoki, Halsey, and others, could upend the music industry, giving artists a potential revenue stream that trumps marginal income from streaming services.

"Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
thesource.com

Suge Knight’s Son Reacts To Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row Records: “Now We Can Start Winning”

Last week was a huge week for Snoop Dogg. Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, it was announced that Snoop had acquired Death Row Records. A full-circle moment for Snoop, he plans of revitalizing the label that helped him jumpstart his three-decade-long career. The son of Suge Knight, Suge Jacob Knight, even reacted to Snoop purchasing the label his father started, calling it a “victory” for the West Coast.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reacts To Snoop Dogg Acquiring Death Row Records

The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye must not have seen what Snoop Dogg said about his boots earlier this week (or he's simply brushing it aside) because he's giving the legendary West Coast rapper his flowers following his historic acquisition of Death Row Records. It was reported on...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight Jr. Reveals His Father's Reaction To Snoop Dogg's Death Row Brand Acquisition

There was a time when former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg’s relationship was nearly fractured beyond repair. When Knight was sentenced to nine years in prison at the height of Death Row’s success, Snoop seized the opportunity and signed with No Limit. As Snoop Dogg explained in an old interview, “I was working against the devil, and through the grace of God Master P and Priority Records put a deal together that was suitable for me.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
Halsey
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

After all these years, Snoop Dogg is still looking smokin'!. Here's the 22-year-old version of the famous rapper posing with his award at the MTV Awards after winning Best Rap Video in New York City back in 1994 (left). And, 28 years later ... The now 50-year-old hip-hop icon --...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Suge Knight Claims Jay-Z Was Taped Up, Gagged, Robbed in L.A. In Old Interview

“If you’re free tomorrow night, we can meet and discuss price/ FYI, I’ve never been robbed in my life..” – Jay-Z Well, Former Death Row CEO Suge Knight, who is currently serving 28 years in prison on a murder charge, claims that the above statement from “1-900-Hustler” isn’t completely true. In an old interview on Last Call with Carson Daly, Suge alleges that Hov was taped up, gagged, and robbed while in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Records#Music Industry#Dj#Metaverse#Nft#Clubhouse#Fortune#Blackstone#Crypto Com
Mashed

Martha Stewart Jokes About Her And Snoop Dogg's Lighter Use In BIC Ad

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are a powerful duo. The pair's chemistry was apparent from the jump when Snoop first met Martha as a guest on her eponymous show in 2008. Since then, they've collaborated many times, most notably as roasters on "The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber" in 2015 and for their series, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," which premiered in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Snoop Dogg's luxury mega-mansion he bought for a bargain

Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Snoop Dogg lives in a luxury mega-mansion in Diamond Bar, California – but the rapper is so secretive about his property, he's never offered fans a glimpse inside. What we do know about the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show performer's abode is that he...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Invites Fans To Party At His L.A. Mansion As Part Of 'Bacc On Death Row' NFT

After teasing a snippet of “Bacc On Death Row” featuring Nas, in addition to his recent ownership moves, Snoop Dogg is branching out into the world of cryptocurrency. On Thursday (February 9), Snoop Dogg launched his Bacc On Death Row NFT project with blockchain gaming company Gala Games, which includes his 17-track B.O.D.R album. The NFT has been released as a one-of-a-kind digital “Stash Box” is available for purchase via Gala Games.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Says He's "Getting Too Wealthy," Wants To Find A Wife

Lil Wayne is looking for love. Over the weekend, the New Orleans-born recording artist took to Twitter to share a subtle flex with his followers, along with an apparent call for any would-be wives out there. "I need a wife man I'm getting too wealthy," the 39-year-old wrote on Sunday....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Radar Online.com

Dr. Dre's Alleged Baby Mama Kili Anderson Makes Rare Public Appearance, Silent On Mogul's $100 Million Divorce Settlement

Dr. Dre’s alleged mistress Kili Anderson showed her face out in Los Angeles only days after it emerged that she may have a secret love child with the mogul. Kili — who owns a tanning salon and runs a beauty business — was seen at a party with a girlfriend this week. She posed for a photo with a girlfriend as they enjoyed a birthday party with sick views of the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Snoop Dogg and The Rock pay tribute after Tyrese Gibson’s mother dies

Snoop Dogg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have sent messages of condolence to Tyrese Gibson after the death of his mother.Gibson, who has starred in several The Fast and The Furious films, posted a tribute to his mother Priscilla Murray Gibson, who died from complications of Covid and pneumonia.The actor and singer had been keeping his followers updated with his mother’s health status since 5 February when he shared that she had been hospitalised and was in the ICU.On Monday (14 February), Gibson announced his mother’s death with a video posted to Instagram. In the clip, he strokes her...
CELEBRITIES
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy