Snoop Dogg will take artists into the metaverse with his plans to make Death Row Records an NFT music label

Snoop Dogg. Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Snoop Dogg said on the Clubhouse app that he would make Death Row Records an NFT music label.

The rapper also said the record company will put artists out "through the metaverse."

Snoop Dogg announced his acquisition of Death Row Records last week.

Snoop Dogg is bringing his recently acquired music label to the metaverse.

The rapper turned crypto-entrepreneur announced on the Clubhouse app Wednesday that Death Row Records, which he bought earlier this month, would become an NFT label, Fortune initially reported . Snoop Dogg made the announcement after joining a Clubhouse room created by Will Weinbach titled "I'm Not Leaving This Room Until Snoop Dogg Joins."

"We will be putting out artists through the metaverse," he said, according to a YouTube recording . "Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse."

Death Row Records , founded by Dr. Dre and Marion "Suge" Knight, helped launch Snoop Dogg's music career in the 1990s. Just last week, he announced he acquired the label from a Blackstone-controlled music company and said it was "an extremely meaningful moment" to have ownership.

Snoop Dogg is one of the many celebrities leading the way into the world of crypto and NFTs, which are generally defined as digital collectibles minted on the blockchain. Last April, he debuted his first NFT collection on Crypto.com. Earlier this year, he teased the " Snoopverse ," a metaverse on the Sandbox platform for virtual concerts and more.

The entertainer, who performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, recently released his latest album "B.O.D.R," short for Bacc on Death Row, on the blockchain and made one of the songs available as an NFT, Fortune said.

In a statement about the release, Snoop Dogg said the music industry "will always be changing." Insider previously reported that the push into NFTs from artists like Snoop Dogg, DJ Steve Aoki, Halsey, and others, could upend the music industry, giving artists a potential revenue stream that trumps marginal income from streaming services.

"Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favor of the artists and the fans," he said.