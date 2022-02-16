'Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday': Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine

Plans for an invasion of Ukraine appear to be “in motion”, Boris Johnson has said, after warning that a Russian attack would bring about the “destruction of a democratic state”.The Prime Minister said that aggression in separatist-held areas in the east of Ukraine had the potential be a “prelude to bigger action”, with the West fearing a so-called “false flag” operation that could give Moscow cover to wage war on Kyiv.Mr Johnson made the comments to broadcasters following his speech to the Munich Security Conference, where he is meeting world leaders to discuss the tension in eastern Europe.He told the...
Comments / 0