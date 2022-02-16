Julia Fox Says She “Wasn’t In Love” With Kanye West and Breaks Up With Him After V-Day

Julia Fox is over her whirlwind romance with Kanye West and publicly made it known that the twosome is kaput! Not only did the 32-year old actress wipe all her social media clean of the rapper, Fox made sure to spite her former lover and put the nail in the coffin by openly liking a recent IG post from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian . (However, Fox did also clarify that she expressly “ never stopped liking Kim’s posts .”)

Fox a Daily Mail article that she was seen at LAX crying over West on Valentine’s Day weekend, Fox said she and Ye were just a fling and that she’s only cried once this year so far – but not for Mr. West. “I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms!” she wrote in a now-deleted Valentine’s Day tweet. “I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man Jesus Christ what do [you] think I am, 12 years old?!”

However, the official word on their relationship is a bit more gracious, per PEOPLE Magazine. “Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard. They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It’s fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though.”

The rumors are that Fox was fed up with Kanye’s obsessive trolling of his ex-wife. But Fox did acknowledge he might still be caught up on Kim at one point. “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human,” she said on a February 9 airing of Call Her Daddy . “I also know that he’s with me now… And that’s all that matters,” Fox added.

Meanwhile, Ye is doing damage control from having alienated his ex-wife, his now ex-girlfriend, and even former collaborator and longtime pal Kid Cudi . “Thank everybody for supporting me,” he wrote yesterday on his IG to a reflective photo. “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers.”

