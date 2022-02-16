ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Cooper Manning Denies Report of Son Arch Being Down to Two Schools

By Matthew Postins
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 2 days ago

A report from Monday indicated that Arch Manning may be down to two schools, but according to his father Cooper, that report has now been denied

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Since last summer, Manning has taken multiple visits but has only visited five schools on more than one occasion, with Texas being one of those programs.

The other four programs on that list, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, were rumored to be the favorites in the race for his signature.

Manning has taken a visit to LSU, and will likely head to Gainsville to visit Florida at some point as well.

There is no firm timetable on Manning's decision, though the prevailing theory is that he will make a decision before the beginning of his senior season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZcCJ_0eGO3t5W00
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

EDUCATION
