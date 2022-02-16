Cooper Manning Denies Report of Son Arch Being Down to Two Schools

A report from Monday indicated that Arch Manning may be down to two schools, but according to his father Cooper, that report has now been denied

Since last summer, Manning has taken multiple visits but has only visited five schools on more than one occasion, with Texas being one of those programs.

The other four programs on that list, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss, were rumored to be the favorites in the race for his signature.

Manning has taken a visit to LSU, and will likely head to Gainsville to visit Florida at some point as well.

There is no firm timetable on Manning's decision, though the prevailing theory is that he will make a decision before the beginning of his senior season.

