Glen Rock, NJ

Powerful Force Meets Somewhat Movable Object: Dodge Ram Slams Into Glen Rock Utility Pole

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
A driver sustained a minor head injury but refused medical treatment after his pickup truck splintered a utility pole in Glen Rock

Neither object could be considered the winner in the 1:15 p.m. crash on Ackerman Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Both got the short end of the deal.

The Ram 1500 had to be towed.

Police were investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

