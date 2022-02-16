Helen Mirren Is Still Shaking Things Up

Fresh from wowing us with a plethora of provocative Dolce and Gabbana outfits while on vacation in Italy, Megan Fox is back serving yet another jaw-dropping look – which she kindly posted on social media for all her fans to see! The 35-year-old Transformers actress took to Instagram on January 27th to treat her 18.6 million followers to not one but three pictures of herself wearing one of the most daring cut-out tops we have ever seen! She captioned the post, which has already garnered a mind-blowing 3.7 million likes, “If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” in reference to the bright and glamorous outfits in Zendaya’s HBO show.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 20 DAYS AGO