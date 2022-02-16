ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

One injured in Sanford Drive shooting

By Miriam Battles
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a shooting on Sanford Drive left one injured.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Sanford Drive in reference to a shooting just after 9 a.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the hand and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

Two weeks ago, officers responded to the same area for a shooting that left two people injured.

Little Rock police release more information on Sanford Drive shootings

Authorities have not confirmed if the separate shootings are related.

