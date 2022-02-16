Virginia burning law in effect

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Forestry announced February 15, 2022, the 4 p.m. burning law is now in effect.

The 4 p.m. burning law will be effect February 15, 2022, to April 30, 2022, prohibiting open air burning until after 4 p.m.

The Virginia DOF recommends chipping, composting or building brush piles as alternatives to burning. Knowing the weather forecast can also help prevent fires; try not to burn on a dry or windy days because it is easy for fires to spread.

The Virginia DOF also suggests burning only yard debris. Anything that creates dense smoke or noxious odors, like rubber tires, are prohibited by state regulations. Keeping the burn pile small and having things, like water, a shovel and dirt or sand, to put out the fire in an emergency is also advised.

For more information on burning restrictions contact your local fire department, the Virginia Department of Forestry office or the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality . To see the full list of tips from the Virginia Department of Forestry click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.