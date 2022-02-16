ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia burning law in effect

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YkMTs_0eGO2dFL00

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Forestry announced February 15, 2022, the 4 p.m. burning law is now in effect.

The 4 p.m. burning law will be effect February 15, 2022, to April 30, 2022, prohibiting open air burning until after 4 p.m.

The Virginia DOF recommends chipping, composting or building brush piles as alternatives to burning. Knowing the weather forecast can also help prevent fires; try not to burn on a dry or windy days because it is easy for fires to spread.

WVU lifts mask mandate for indoor spaces

The Virginia DOF also suggests burning only yard debris. Anything that creates dense smoke or noxious odors, like rubber tires, are prohibited by state regulations. Keeping the burn pile small and having things, like water, a shovel and dirt or sand, to put out the fire in an emergency is also advised.

For more information on burning restrictions contact your local fire department, the Virginia Department of Forestry office or the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality . To see the full list of tips from the Virginia Department of Forestry click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

The City of Princeton wants a Suddenlink Call Center

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local city wants Suddenlink to place a call center within city limits. Suddenlink Communications was recently fined two million dollars by the West Virginia Public Service Commission for failing to provide reliable and quality service to customers. Samuel Lusk, Director with the Princeton Economic Development Authority, told 59News why he believes […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

New fishing pier opens in Montgomery

Montgomery, W.V. (WVNS) – It was a day of celebration in Northwest Fayette County as a nine-year project is finally finished. Congresswoman Carol Miller was in attendance along with Fayette and Kanawha County Commissioners to celebrate the grand opening of a new fishing pier in Montgomery on Friday, February 18, 2022. The project took nearly […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County BOE votes on mask mandate

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After heated debates and protests, the Wyoming County Board of Education has voted on whether or not to continue with the current mask mandate. According to a press release, the Board voted 3-2, in favor of continuing the Mask Mitigation Strategies required across all Wyoming County Schools. Mask Mitigation Strategies consist […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Breweries with the most highly-ranked beers in Virginia

(STACKER) — In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Tazewell, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WVNS

Just For Kids Inc. honors Raleigh County Prosecutor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local prosecutor was named the winner of the 2022 Just For Kids Inc. Champion of Children Award. Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield has been awarded the Champion of Children Award for 2022. The award is given to those dedicated to working with the children and families who experience the trauma […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County Parents protest mask mandates in schools

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Mask mandates in schools are a hot topic in legislation across the two Virginia’s.While the matter is under consideration, Parents and students took to the streets in Wyoming County to speak their minds. Wyoming County is one of thirty-four counties across the Mountain state where masks are required in schools, according […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

AG Morrisey creates foundation to receive opioid settlement funds

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday, February 16, 2022, that his office has reached an agreement with representatives from WV’s cities and counties about how to allocate any settlement funds received in suits against opioid makers, distributors and any others involved. The agreement, called a memorandum of understanding (MOU), calls […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#The Virginia Dof
WVNS

McKinley introduces bill to modernize infrastructure in WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – Congressman David B. McKinley (R-WV) introduced a bill, H.R. 6719, to reduce the restrictions on funding to support water-related environmental infrastructure projects. “In Congress, I have worked tirelessly to cut red tape and do away with unnecessary regulations, giving states direct access to needed funding that supports improving the quality of life […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

State Police investigating Bolt Mountain

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, February 15, West Virginia State Police were notified on multiple Facebook posts about a suspicious vehicle in the Bolt Mountain area. The State Police has partnered up with local Sheriff’s Departments in the area to investigate these statements. An in-depth investigation is currently underway. Extra patrols are being […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The history behind South Fayette Street

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At one point in time, South Fayette Street was more commonly known as Fayette Street, and it was unrecognizable from what you see driving through it today. As far back as the early 1900s, South Fayette Street, stretching from Uptown Beckley past what is now Stratton Elementary School, was filled with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WV leaders announce West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 15, 2022, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), along with Representative David McKinley (R-WV) and Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced the launch of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group. The group will work with and support a West Virginia candidate to develop a hydrogen hub. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WVNS

Beckley Blend brings healthy meal option to Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV(WVNS) – People looking for a healthier food option will be excited to hear about a new business opening in Beckley. Beckley Blend, a nutrition club, smoothie and supplement shop opened in the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center across from Kroger. Beckley Blend offers healthy and tasty options like meal replacement shakes, for folks who […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice endorses McKinley for Congress

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took to Facebook on Wednesday to endorse Congressman David McKinley for Congress. Before the 2020 Census, West Virginia had three congressional districts, but, due to a decline in population, the state lost one of those districts. This means that Congressman McKinley will have to go head-to-head with Congressman […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Raleigh County Commission to fund sewer projects

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – During the Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday, February 15, 2022, a significant portion revolved around sewer projects in the area. By the end of the meeting, commissioners designated 2 million dollars to get the Piney View and Batoff sewer projects off the ground. They hope to have the design phase done […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley looking for lifeguards

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – If you are a certified lifeguard, Beckley is in need for qualified candidates to lifeguard at the New River Pool this summer. The pool did not open last year because there was a shortage of qualified lifeguard candidates.      Last year, the city allowed 16 and 17 year olds to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most?

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
ECONOMY
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy