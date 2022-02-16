ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon to speak at local campus for Black History Month

By Nicole Sanders
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon will be the keynote speaker at an event celebrating Black History Month on the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) campus.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at WHINSEC Campus. Various WHINSEC personnel will speak on the central role African Americans have in U.S. history.

The central theme for this year’s Black History Month celebration is “Black Health and Wellness”. This theme explores “the legacy of not only Black scholars and medical practitioners in Western medicine, but also other ways of knowing (e.g., birth workers, doulas, midwives, naturopaths, herbalists, etc.) throughout the African Diaspora”.

We must never forget that Black History is American History. The achievements of African Americans have contributed to our nation’s greatness.

Yvette Clarke
Quote pulled from WHINSEC press release

February has been designated as the yearly Black History Month by every U.S. president since 1976. It is also known as African American History Month.

The event will be available to watch live at www.facebook.com/whinsec/live .

