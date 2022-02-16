Showcase Cinemas Opening New XPlus Laser PLF Auditorium in Rhode Island

- Sites commemorating Black history: 3 (0 with state significance, 2 with national significance) - Battle of Rhode Island Site (Portsmouth) - Smithville Seminary (Scituate) - Cato Hill Historic District (Woonsocket) The Battle of Rhode Island took place in 1778 during the American Revolutionary War and is the only major war that took place in the state. This particular war holds significance as it was the first time a large number of Black soldiers fought in an integrated military unit. The Cato Hill Historic District got its name from Cato Aldrich, a Black man who bought land from the Arnold family, who were 17th-century founders of the city of Woonsocket. Today, the district is a historic, working-class neighborhood located slightly above Woonsocket’s downtown area.

