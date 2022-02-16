ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showcase Cinemas Opening New XPlus Laser PLF Auditorium in Rhode Island

Showcase Cinemas is opening a new XPlus Laser premium large format auditorium with laser projection at Showcase Cinemas de Lux Warwick on Quaker Lane in Rhode Island, it was announced on Wednesday (February 16). The new XPlus auditorium, the first in the state, will open on March 3...

