CT man pleads guilty in attempt to sex traffic minor, distributing child porn: feds

BRISTOL, Conn. (1010 WINS) — A 61-year-old Connecticut man pleaded guilty on Monday after he allegedly attempted to engage in sex with a minor and distribute child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement received information in 2020 that Robert Marlin Sellers, of Bristol, was sharing videos of child sex abuse on a website that is focused on incest.

In November 2020, an undercover FBI employee began interacting with Sellers on the social media application Kik.

In the chats, officials said Sellers made statements that he had sexually abused children and that he had trafficked a child to engage in commercial sex acts.

He also claimed that he had recently traveled out of state to have sex with another 12-year-old girl. The undercover investigator told Sellers that he had a 12-year-old daughter, "Doe."

Officials said Sellers introduced the idea that "Doe" could be trafficked for sex and offered suggestions to the undercover investigator about how it could be accomplished. The defendant then allegedly arranged to have sex with "Doe" in exchange for $200.

Last January, Sellers sent the undercover investigator a link to videos of child sex abuse that he kept on a file sharing website, using an encrypted instant messenger application.

Sellers was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021 at a hotel in Southington, Connecticut, after he provided the undercover investigator with $200 to engage in sex with "Doe."

He had been detained since his arrest.

Sellers pleaded guilty to one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of life.

He also faces one count of distribution of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.