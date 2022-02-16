ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman dragged by car after thief steals purse at Walmart

By Mye Owens, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X40qA_0eGO1iYL00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man robbed a woman at a Nashville Walmart, dragging her with his car after she refused to let go of her purse.

The Metro Nashville Police were called to the store around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday after Kristina Calvin had just finished shopping. Calvin had purchased two carts’ worth of items, and was loading them into her trunk when she noticed a strange hand reaching into one of her her carts.

“I turned around to get another bag of groceries and just saw a hand reach into my cart and grab my purse, and I looked up and it was a man running,” said Calvin.

Calvin, however, refused to let the purse go without a fight, holding onto her bag while the suspect attempted to jump in his minivan, which was parked a couple of spaces down.

Walmart ends mask policy for fully vaccinated employees

“He pushed me and said, ‘Get away from me woman,’ and then that’s when my response was, ‘Well just give me my phone. You can have everything else just please give me my phone,'” said Calvin, who explained that she wanted her phone because she didn’t want to lose the photos she had taken of her children.

The two went back and forth, struggling over the purse. Calvin told WKRN the suspect even put his car in reverse in an attempt to shake her off, but Calvin held on, trying to draw attention of any bystanders by screaming and honking the suspect’s car horn.

Calvin continued to hold on as the suspect drove away, but eventually fell to the ground.

“I had road rash from the top of my thigh down to my right leg,” explained Calvin. “Everyone tells you it’s like fight or flight instincts or something happens, and I guess my instincts were to fight.”

Which vehicles are most at-risk for catalytic converter theft?

Calvin walked away with a swollen ankle, which will be evaluated later this week by a doctor. Using a location app on her phone, Calvin’s husband was also able to find her device, which the robber had apparently ditched in a parking lot about 10 minutes from the Walmart.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, it doesn’t matter if it’s a beautiful day, you can be taken advantage of when you least expect it, so make sure you are always watching your surroundings,” said Calvin.

Taxpayers should watch out for these scams, IRS warns

The suspect is described as a white or possibly Hispanic man, approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build and dark hair. He wore gray sweatpants, a gray sweater, a dark-colored beanie and a blue facemask. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white Dodge Caravan, possibly a 2010 model with front passenger-side damage.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the crime to to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

I-39 re-opens after massive back-up

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 vehicles were stalled on I-39 Thursday night into Friday morning as a substantial snowstorm ripped through Central Illinois. At noon on Friday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the northbound lane was open, and hours later, the agency reopened the rest of the highway. A preliminary investigation […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrn
WGN Radio

Woman finds McDonald’s burger purchased in 2017 without mold

What started off as a normal day for Megan Condry, ended with a science experiment. Condry shared a post to her Facebook wall shocked at the condition of a McDonald’s burger she purchased five years ago. She says she purchased the burger on Nov. 2, 2017 for lunch on her way to work and forgot […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
IRS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy