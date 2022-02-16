ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Where people in Georgia are moving to most

By Stacker
( Stacker ) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Georgia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Georgia in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#50. Rhode Island

– Moved from Georgia to Rhode Island in 2019: 84
— 0.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Rhode Island to Georgia in 2019: 1,016
— #9 most common destination from Rhode Island

#49. Montana

– Moved from Georgia to Montana in 2019: 149
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to Georgia in 2019: 359
— #27 most common destination from Montana

#48. Wyoming

– Moved from Georgia to Wyoming in 2019: 203
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to Georgia in 2019: 968
— #10 most common destination from Wyoming

#47. New Hampshire

– Moved from Georgia to New Hampshire in 2019: 216
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Hampshire to Georgia in 2019: 686
— #15 most common destination from New Hampshire

#46. Maine

– Moved from Georgia to Maine in 2019: 244
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maine to Georgia in 2019: 252
— #24 most common destination from Maine

#45. Vermont

– Moved from Georgia to Vermont in 2019: 285
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Vermont to Georgia in 2019: 265
— #21 most common destination from Vermont

#44. Delaware

– Moved from Georgia to Delaware in 2019: 344
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Delaware to Georgia in 2019: 1,076
— #8 most common destination from Delaware

#43. Nebraska

– Moved from Georgia to Nebraska in 2019: 358
— 0.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to Georgia in 2019: 2,881
— #5 most common destination from Nebraska

#42. Idaho

– Moved from Georgia to Idaho in 2019: 397
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Idaho to Georgia in 2019: 159
— #28 most common destination from Idaho

#41. South Dakota

– Moved from Georgia to South Dakota in 2019: 436
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Dakota to Georgia in 2019: 500
— #17 most common destination from South Dakota

#40. Iowa

– Moved from Georgia to Iowa in 2019: 498
— 0.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Georgia in 2019: 1,566
— #16 most common destination from Iowa

#39. West Virginia

– Moved from Georgia to West Virginia in 2019: 658
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from West Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 408
— #20 (tie) most common destination from West Virginia

#38. Utah

– Moved from Georgia to Utah in 2019: 668
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Georgia in 2019: 1,182
— #21 most common destination from Utah

#37. Alaska

– Moved from Georgia to Alaska in 2019: 743
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to Georgia in 2019: 1,378
— #10 most common destination from Alaska

#36. Oregon

– Moved from Georgia to Oregon in 2019: 848
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Georgia in 2019: 1,024
— #21 most common destination from Oregon

#35. North Dakota

– Moved from Georgia to North Dakota in 2019: 903
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Dakota to Georgia in 2019: 0
— #45 most common destination from North Dakota

#34. New Mexico

– Moved from Georgia to New Mexico in 2019: 1,019
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Mexico to Georgia in 2019: 102
— #41 most common destination from New Mexico

#33. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Georgia to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,190
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Georgia in 2019: 934
— #10 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#32. Connecticut

– Moved from Georgia to Connecticut in 2019: 1,266
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Connecticut to Georgia in 2019: 2,927
— #11 most common destination from Connecticut

#31. Arkansas

– Moved from Georgia to Arkansas in 2019: 1,352
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,322
— #6 most common destination from Arkansas

#30. Nevada

– Moved from Georgia to Nevada in 2019: 1,432
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Georgia in 2019: 1,991
— #18 most common destination from Nevada

#29. Wisconsin

– Moved from Georgia to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,783
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Georgia in 2019: 3,898
— #9 most common destination from Wisconsin

#28. Hawaii

– Moved from Georgia to Hawaii in 2019: 1,836
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to Georgia in 2019: 2,069
— #10 most common destination from Hawaii

#27. Minnesota

– Moved from Georgia to Minnesota in 2019: 1,862
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Georgia in 2019: 968
— #27 most common destination from Minnesota

#26. Oklahoma

– Moved from Georgia to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,888
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Georgia in 2019: 1,538
— #15 most common destination from Oklahoma

#25. New Jersey

– Moved from Georgia to New Jersey in 2019: 1,915
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to Georgia in 2019: 8,455
— #8 most common destination from New Jersey

#24. Indiana

– Moved from Georgia to Indiana in 2019: 2,117
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Georgia in 2019: 3,020
— #14 most common destination from Indiana

#23. Mississippi

– Moved from Georgia to Mississippi in 2019: 2,271
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to Georgia in 2019: 5,502
— #3 most common destination from Mississippi

#22. Washington

– Moved from Georgia to Washington in 2019: 2,611
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Georgia in 2019: 2,879
— #18 most common destination from Washington

#21. Louisiana

– Moved from Georgia to Louisiana in 2019: 2,809
— 1.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Georgia in 2019: 2,845
— #8 most common destination from Louisiana

#20. Kansas

– Moved from Georgia to Kansas in 2019: 3,105
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Georgia in 2019: 3,931
— #6 most common destination from Kansas

#19. Illinois

– Moved from Georgia to Illinois in 2019: 3,610
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Georgia in 2019: 14,438
— #7 most common destination from Illinois

#18. Maryland

– Moved from Georgia to Maryland in 2019: 3,720
— 1.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to Georgia in 2019: 1,992
— #19 most common destination from Maryland

#17. Kentucky

– Moved from Georgia to Kentucky in 2019: 3,740
— 1.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Georgia in 2019: 2,614
— #10 most common destination from Kentucky

#16. Arizona

– Moved from Georgia to Arizona in 2019: 3,947
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Georgia in 2019: 2,362
— #21 most common destination from Arizona

#15. Massachusetts

– Moved from Georgia to Massachusetts in 2019: 4,290
— 1.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Georgia in 2019: 2,876
— #17 most common destination from Massachusetts

#14. Michigan

– Moved from Georgia to Michigan in 2019: 5,249
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Georgia in 2019: 4,281
— #13 most common destination from Michigan

#13. Missouri

– Moved from Georgia to Missouri in 2019: 5,492
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to Georgia in 2019: 5,863
— #6 most common destination from Missouri

#12. New York

– Moved from Georgia to New York in 2019: 5,938
— 2.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Georgia in 2019: 14,641
— #10 most common destination from New York

#11. Colorado

– Moved from Georgia to Colorado in 2019: 6,985
— 2.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Georgia in 2019: 2,904
— #26 most common destination from Colorado

#10. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Georgia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,481
— 3.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Georgia in 2019: 7,726
— #11 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#9. Ohio

– Moved from Georgia to Ohio in 2019: 7,669
— 3.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Georgia in 2019: 5,146
— #15 most common destination from Ohio

#8. Virginia

– Moved from Georgia to Virginia in 2019: 9,246
— 3.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Georgia in 2019: 11,686
— #8 most common destination from Virginia

#7. Tennessee

– Moved from Georgia to Tennessee in 2019: 12,668
— 5.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Georgia in 2019: 17,210
— #1 most common destination from Tennessee

#6. Alabama

– Moved from Georgia to Alabama in 2019: 13,993
— 5.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to Georgia in 2019: 14,169
— #2 most common destination from Alabama

#5. California

– Moved from Georgia to California in 2019: 14,496
— 5.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Georgia in 2019: 15,437
— #13 most common destination from California

#4. South Carolina

– Moved from Georgia to South Carolina in 2019: 16,644
— 6.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 18,828
— #2 most common destination from South Carolina

#3. North Carolina

– Moved from Georgia to North Carolina in 2019: 19,017
— 7.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Georgia in 2019: 15,580
— #5 most common destination from North Carolina

#2. Texas

– Moved from Georgia to Texas in 2019: 24,209
— 9.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Georgia in 2019: 22,452
— #5 most common destination from Texas

#1. Florida

– Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681
— 19.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019: 46,235
— #1 most common destination from Florida

