NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Friday due to high winds across the region. Wind advisories are in effect until early Friday morning across Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, meaning anyone can see a gust to 45 or 50 mph. There is also a high wind warning for parts of Connecticut and Suffolk and Nassau counties on Long Island. Steady rain will fall west to east until about 2-3 a.m., then the squall line will pass. Temperatures then crash. We start off in the upper 50s. By 3 p.m., we’re 41 feeling like 34. By Saturday morning, we are 28, feeling like the teens.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO