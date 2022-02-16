The hybrid shift is 'moving at hyper speed,' especially for high-paying roles

Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.
New construction continues to sell at a premium to resale homes, but there's now a record share of new homes on the market relative to existing houses. Seattle-based Redfin Corp. (NASDQ: RDFN) found the share of newly built single-family homes on the market hit a new high at the end of 2021, bolstered in part by homebuilders trying to keep up with demand for housing across the U.S.
Employees gave their company mixed grades when it comes to their handling of the Covid-19 crisis — and few trust their bosses to handle pandemic-related challenges — according to a new survey. Only about 29% of U.S. workers say their organization has trusted leaders and managers to navigate...
Issues can arise as employees split their time between working from home and in an office. Here's how to avoid those issues before they become a problem. One thing is for sure: An increasing number of businesses are adopting hybrid work, where employees spend some days working from home (WFH) and the rest of week at the office. In a survey conducted by Pitney Bowes, 90 percent of companies polled said they expect to adopt a hybrid work model, with a mere 10 percent returning fully to the office.
Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has asked North Carolina regulators to approve a $600,000 pilot to test a program that would enable its utilities to manage the charging of customer electric vehicles for a flat monthly fee. Duke plans to work with BMW of North America, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:...
Ingersoll Rand plans to leave its Beaty Street headquarters, where 450 people currently work, by mid-July, a spokeswoman says. The company is reconsidering its space after implementing remote-work policies in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 has demonstrated many jobs can be done remotely, so many Americans are hitting the road. As part of this trend, Extra Space Storage put together a list of 10 cities financially committed to bringing in new residents.
Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) has given its employees a month and a half to prepare for a return to in-person work and will fully open its offices at the end of February for the first time in almost two years. The company wrote in a blog post Monday that Washington...
The first retail tenant has been revealed for a high-profile project by one of Charlotte's biggest developers. Also: A major corporate player in the region is eyeing new headquarters space, local businesses react to the lifting of the county's mask mandate and a grocer debuts its new store concept here.
When did you ever think “hybrid” would be used to describe a work environment? Our language is changing to meet the times and our behaviors are adapting as well. But our values, as Geren Rayood of Edelman emphasizes, stay the same. Trust in Transformation by Geren Raywood, Executive...
“It’s all about that quality, made-from-scratch food,” says Jamie Walton with SquareOne Holding. That hospitality group is bringing restaurant State of Confusion to lower South End. Cuisine is influenced by Latin America, New Orleans and South Carolina's Lowcountry.
A Colorado company developing a rare domestic mine and processing plant for key electric battery ingredients is changing top executives as the project starts construction. Christopher Jones, president and CEO of Westwater Resources, is retiring Feb. 25 and leaving the Colorado-based company’s board, the company announced. The company’s board...
W. P. Carey (WPC) took a beating during the eye of the pandemic, but management did not panic, instead they found ways to strengthen their business so that they would come out stronger in the long run. From February 21, 2020 to March 19, 2020, just one month's time when...
“A single producer or manufacturer would find it impossible to be at every grocer, club, and retailer on every island, every day. HFA’s platform creates this ability for all of our customers,” said Hawaii Foodservice Alliance CEO Chad Buck.
Seattle-based real estate company Redfin Corp. (Nasdaq: RDFN) will continue its measured approach to RedfinNow, the company's direct homebuying service. On the company's fourth quarter 2021 earnings call Thursday, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said gross profits have improved across iBuying. Later on the call, however, he added that growing RedfinNow requires buying homes at the right price, which makes it risky.
With a fresh $200 million funding, a Redwood City company is looking to beef up the rollout of a new tool for editing genes to defeat a wide range of diseases. The Series E round for Synthego Corp. was led by Perceptive Advisors and included new investors SoftBank, Declaration Paertners, Laurion Capital management, Logos Capital, GigaFund and Chimera Investments.
It's still not clear what led to the rapid rise and steep drop in shares of the San Jose lidar sensor maker.
